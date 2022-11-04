ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Voters to decide marijuana legalization; state to reduce substitute teacher requirements

Missourians will decide on a variety of candidates and issues Tuesday, including the state's next U.S. Senator and the fate of legalized recreational marijuana. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Centene, its subsidiaries and its associated partners have donated almost $27 million to political campaigns in 33 states since 2015. The Clayton-based managed health care provider has been under legal scrutiny in some of those areas. And, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to reduce the required amount of college credits for substitute teachers in an effort to fill overwhelming industry demand. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

Lifelong friend pays it forward to church bishop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lifelong friends meet up for what one thinks is a meeting about the neighborhood, but it’s not. Bishop Eric Morrison is about to be surprised by our Pay It Forward Crew. Darry Phillips nominated the Bishop because he and his church, Kingdom Worship,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: November 10-13

Between Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, there is plenty to do this weekend. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. The holidays officially start in Brookside this weekend! Whether you’re looking for early holiday specials, finding something for that hard-to-shop-for person, looking for a great place to eat and grab a drink, or just in a festive mood for exploring, the Holiday Season Opener has something for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Kindness in Business award honorees share perspectives on kindness at ceremony

Business owners and leaders gathered in the Riechmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park Thursday to celebrate kindness. Missouri Business Alert and Children’s Grove, a Columbia non-profit organization inspiring kindness and supporting the well-being of local youth, hosted the Kindness in Business Awards to recognize nine honorees that exemplify kindness.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy