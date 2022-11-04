Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
Overland Park to review renderings for farmers market update
The market, which sits just off Marty Street, is designed to push traffic, and dollars, into downtown Overland Park.
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Voters to decide marijuana legalization; state to reduce substitute teacher requirements
Missourians will decide on a variety of candidates and issues Tuesday, including the state's next U.S. Senator and the fate of legalized recreational marijuana. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Centene, its subsidiaries and its associated partners have donated almost $27 million to political campaigns in 33 states since 2015. The Clayton-based managed health care provider has been under legal scrutiny in some of those areas. And, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to reduce the required amount of college credits for substitute teachers in an effort to fill overwhelming industry demand. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
'I Will Rise' documentary holds Kansas City premiere
Filmmakers of the "I Will Rise" documentary hope the project serves as an educational tool on the topic of local and national human trafficking.
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
fox4kc.com
Lifelong friend pays it forward to church bishop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lifelong friends meet up for what one thinks is a meeting about the neighborhood, but it’s not. Bishop Eric Morrison is about to be surprised by our Pay It Forward Crew. Darry Phillips nominated the Bishop because he and his church, Kingdom Worship,...
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: November 10-13
Between Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, there is plenty to do this weekend. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. The holidays officially start in Brookside this weekend! Whether you’re looking for early holiday specials, finding something for that hard-to-shop-for person, looking for a great place to eat and grab a drink, or just in a festive mood for exploring, the Holiday Season Opener has something for everyone.
Former Park University president Beverley Byers-Pevitts dies
Former Park University Beverley Byers-Pevitts, who was the first female president in school history, died on Friday, according to the university.
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts
Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Subtropical Storm Nicole, a blizzard, & victory Monday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,. We are tracking a developing subtropical storm and a major winter storm this week. Kansas City will not be significantly impacted by either one, but some snow is showing up as a possibility next week. Let's begin by discussing last night's huge...
missouribusinessalert.com
Midwest cities have plenty of vacant lots. So why can't urban farmers buy that land?
There’s a high demand for the vegetables Mediatrice Niyonkuru grows in her urban garden. Cassava leaves, muchicha and white eggplant are staples in the dishes the Burundi native makes, along with other east African immigrants. “I know what they like and what they're gonna eat,” she said. “So that's...
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
Abandoned KC Sports Complex Hotel To Be Re-Imagined for 2026 World Cup
The old Adam's Mark Hotel at the Truman Sports Complex at Blue Ridge Cutoff and Interstate 70 may see redevelopment before Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium host matches for the 2026 World Cup. When I was a child on our first couple of baseball trips to Kansas City to see...
Lee's Summit man drowned in Niangua River on Monday morning
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dennis W. Steckline, 75 drowned at the Barclay Spring Access.
missouribusinessalert.com
Kindness in Business award honorees share perspectives on kindness at ceremony
Business owners and leaders gathered in the Riechmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park Thursday to celebrate kindness. Missouri Business Alert and Children’s Grove, a Columbia non-profit organization inspiring kindness and supporting the well-being of local youth, hosted the Kindness in Business Awards to recognize nine honorees that exemplify kindness.
