If you’re a bookworm then you might of seen our recent trip to the Rosenbach Museum which featured some really rare and exotic books and manuscripts. So if books is what excites you then you may be interested in the upcoming Philadelphia Rare Book Fair taking place at Trinity Memorial Church (2212 Spruce St.) on Friday December 9th 11 am to 6 pm and Saturday December 10th from 10 am to 5 pm and it’s free to attend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO