Read full article on original website
Related
wooderice.com
Hey Bookworms, The Philadelphia Rare Book Fair is Coming Featuring 20+ Exhibitors and Literary Themed Cocktails
If you’re a bookworm then you might of seen our recent trip to the Rosenbach Museum which featured some really rare and exotic books and manuscripts. So if books is what excites you then you may be interested in the upcoming Philadelphia Rare Book Fair taking place at Trinity Memorial Church (2212 Spruce St.) on Friday December 9th 11 am to 6 pm and Saturday December 10th from 10 am to 5 pm and it’s free to attend.
wooderice.com
Two Locals Brewing Company Is Opening Philly’s First Black-Owned Brewery and Taproom
Wexford Science & Technology, LLC today announced Two Locals Brewing Company has signed a lease to open Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery and taproom at 3675 Market Street, in uCity Square. Two Locals plans to open in summer 2023. Founded by brothers Richard and Mengistu Koilor, Two Locals got their...
Comments / 0