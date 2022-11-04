Read full article on original website
Datebook: Women Who Own It Awards; HERImpact Summit Kansas City
Plan the week ahead with our calendar of business events from across the state:. MBE Certification Workshop, hosted by SCORE St. Louis |Noon-1 p.m. | Online | Free. Sell More with an Engaging Email Marketing Strategy, hosted by the Missouri Small Business Development Centers | 6-7:30 p.m. | Online | Free.
Six K-12 energy efficiency projects to receive Missouri Department of Agriculture funding
Six projects across Missouri will receive funding through a Missouri Department of Agriculture grant program that aims to help school districts with energy-related projects in their agriculture programs. The program, called Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team – a Revolutionary Opportunity, provides up to $10,000 for each project to support energy...
Show Me the Money: Two Missouri amendments draw influx of last-minute funds
In the final days leading up to Tuesday’s election, two committees supporting amendments that will appear on the ballot have attracted additional dollars. Amendment 3, which would fully legalize marijuana in Missouri, has raised millions this election season. It would allow businesses with current medical marijuana licenses to convert to recreational ones and offer 144 licenses for disadvantaged entrepreneurs.
