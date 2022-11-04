Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
whatnowchicago.com
Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Opening Second Location in Elmhurst
The company recently made its debut in The Promenade Bolingbrook. Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, a new restaurant inspired by a world-renowned chef’s global travels, is opening a new location in Elmhurst. The new go-to burger joint recently made its Chicagoland debut by opening in The Promenade Bolingbrook, across...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Development of the Year, Suburbs: The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich, Romeo Kapudija
Soon, 23 elevated townhouses will bring lake living to life in Lake Zurich. The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich is unique in that it will be the last large project on the lake. Refined architecture, built to accentuate the natural beauty and serenity of the area and its beaches, plus a host of high-end amenities, await residents of this brand new development. In summertime, residents will be able to take advantage of the private beach and piers or experience night life at home with the on-site restaurant, which will offer country club conveniences and high-end dining.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks
Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
we3travel.com
14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago
The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
$15 Million Dollar Luxury Naperville House Listing is an Illinois Record
What you're about to see may shock you a bit. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The record-breaking listing is magnificent. Naperville Home is More than 15,000 Square Feet of WOW. It is evident upon viewing the first few photos of this...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
wgnradio.com
Photos: John Williams, listeners tour Whiskey Acres
WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois. Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.
This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5
With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
Comments / 0