Naperville, IL

chicagoconstructionnews.com

Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Opening Second Location in Elmhurst

The company recently made its debut in The Promenade Bolingbrook. Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, a new restaurant inspired by a world-renowned chef’s global travels, is opening a new location in Elmhurst. The new go-to burger joint recently made its Chicagoland debut by opening in The Promenade Bolingbrook, across...
ELMHURST, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Development of the Year, Suburbs: The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich, Romeo Kapudija

Soon, 23 elevated townhouses will bring lake living to life in Lake Zurich. The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich is unique in that it will be the last large project on the lake. Refined architecture, built to accentuate the natural beauty and serenity of the area and its beaches, plus a host of high-end amenities, await residents of this brand new development. In summertime, residents will be able to take advantage of the private beach and piers or experience night life at home with the on-site restaurant, which will offer country club conveniences and high-end dining.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
we3travel.com

14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago

The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
wgnradio.com

Photos: John Williams, listeners tour Whiskey Acres

WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois. Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.
DEKALB, IL
Apartment Therapy

This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

Free clothing giveaway on 11/5

With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
JOLIET, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE

