CBS Sacramento

Election Day 2022: California measure to tax rich for more EVs falling short

SACRAMENTO — A California ballot measure that would raise taxes on the richest residents to help put more electric vehicles on the roads was trailing Tuesday with about one-third of votes counted.Proposition 30 would place a new 1.75% tax on incomes above $2 million, which is estimated to be fewer than 43,000 taxpayers. It would raise billions annually, with most going to help subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles and construction of charging stations. Twenty percent of the money would go toward boosting resources to fight wildfires.The "no" side had 57% of the vote after initial counting.The fight over Proposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Democrats pick up US Senate seat with Fetterman's Penn. win

President Joe Biden's Democrats picked up a key US Senate seat in swing state Pennsylvania, boosting their chances of retaining their razor-thin majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered during the campaign, will take over the post vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey -- making good on Democrats' hope to flip the seat and better their chances to retain Senate control.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

In western district, Democrat Tranel leads, but Zinke favored to win

Late on Tuesday, Democrat Monica Tranel was in the lead in the western district for the U.S. House of Representatives, but the race was still too close to call, according to the New York Times and Washington Post. Republican Ryan Zinke has been favored to win. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the New York Times had […] The post In western district, Democrat Tranel leads, but Zinke favored to win appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

N Dakota, Arkansas reject legal marijuana, Maryland approves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.
ARKANSAS STATE

