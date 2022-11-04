Read full article on original website
Live Results: Polls close in Arizona as Democratic Mark Kelly faces off against Republican Blake Masters in US Senate election
Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST., in the Arizona US Senate race between Democratic Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters.
Election Day 2022: California measure to tax rich for more EVs falling short
SACRAMENTO — A California ballot measure that would raise taxes on the richest residents to help put more electric vehicles on the roads was trailing Tuesday with about one-third of votes counted.Proposition 30 would place a new 1.75% tax on incomes above $2 million, which is estimated to be fewer than 43,000 taxpayers. It would raise billions annually, with most going to help subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles and construction of charging stations. Twenty percent of the money would go toward boosting resources to fight wildfires.The "no" side had 57% of the vote after initial counting.The fight over Proposition...
Dems hold key governors' mansions, suburban House districts
Democrats mounted a surprising show of strength Wednesday as they repelled a series of Republican challengers in closely watched contests for Congress and governor’s mansions.
Democrats pick up US Senate seat with Fetterman's Penn. win
President Joe Biden's Democrats picked up a key US Senate seat in swing state Pennsylvania, boosting their chances of retaining their razor-thin majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered during the campaign, will take over the post vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey -- making good on Democrats' hope to flip the seat and better their chances to retain Senate control.
Republicans scramble to climb blue wall in poor midterm performance
Control of House and Senate remains on knife edge as ‘red wave’ fails to take hold in surprising outcome of historically predictable elections
In western district, Democrat Tranel leads, but Zinke favored to win
Late on Tuesday, Democrat Monica Tranel was in the lead in the western district for the U.S. House of Representatives, but the race was still too close to call, according to the New York Times and Washington Post. Republican Ryan Zinke has been favored to win. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the New York Times had […] The post In western district, Democrat Tranel leads, but Zinke favored to win appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea
Live Results: Republican Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma special Senate election against Democrat Kendra Horn
Trump-endorsed Markwayne Mullin won the special election to fill the remaining three years of longtime Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe's Senate term.
Vermont and Michigan vote to protect abortion rights in constitutions
Abortion votes deliver blows for Republicans finding Americans frequently do not agree with dismantling reproductive freedoms
N Dakota, Arkansas reject legal marijuana, Maryland approves
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.
