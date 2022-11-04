Read full article on original website
SWAT season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
SWAT season 6 is going to be a fixture or CBS' Friday night lineup. Here is everything that we know about the crime drama.
‘Outlander’ Star Lauren Lyle Admits She Had to Push Her ‘Modern Brain’ Aside In Order to Portray Marsali
‘Outlander’ season 6 was difficult for Lauren Lyle — who plays Marsali — and in order to do her job, Lyle admits she had to put her ‘modern brain’ aside.
Elle
Everything We Know About Season 4 Part 2 of 'Manifest'
Manifest season 4 was revived on Netflix after the sci-fi drama was taken off NBC. The final season was split into ten episode sections, and the first half is streaming now. The show, created by Jeff Rake, will finally resolve the fates of the passengers of Flight 828. In the series, the entire flight disappeared on their way home to New York City. When they land, they're informed that they've been missing for five and a half years and were presumed dead.
startattle.com
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 10) Season finale, Hulu, “Safe”, trailer, release date
June faces consequences for k—-ng Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
The Disappearance of G. Callen — Where Has the 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Character Been?
There have been times over the years where certain series regulars seem to just disappear for a stretch of episodes. Sometimes it has to do with the storyline at hand, other times the actor was unavailable for those episodes and is usually part of a line or two explaining their whereabouts, but other times the character is just gone.
Magnum PI Season 5 is not coming to NBC in November 2022
Since finding out NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve wanted to know one thing. When will Magnum PI Season 5 premiere on NBC? What do we know so far?. There was some bad news back in May. CBS chose to cancel Magnum PI after four seasons. Just as we got that kiss, the show was over. Well, that wasn’t the plan of those behind the scenes. The series was shopped around, and NBC stepped up to claim it.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
How LL Cool J Inspired Daniela Ruah During A Tough Shoot On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles - Exclusive
After 14 seasons of starring on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Daniela Ruah — who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye — can quite literally call her co-stars "family." Working alongside Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Eric Christian Olsen for all these years means they've experienced all kinds of ups and downs together.
‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?
Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows. And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover
Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
Everything ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Have Said About the Show Continuing Without Ellen Pompeo
Is it time to say goodbye to Meredith Grey? Ellen Pompeo has hinted several times that she would be fine with Grey’s Anatomy coming to an end, but the TV show continues to live on. The medical drama premiered on ABC in 2005 and Pompeo, has played the titular character, Meredith Grey, since the show's […]
Shonda Rhimes teases Colin-Penelope romance in Inside Bridgerton behind-the-scenes book
Lady Whistledown may have all the tea on the ton, but when it comes to behind-the-scenes tidbits of Bridgerton, you really want to go to Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The Shondaland executive producers are corralling all their insider knowledge of the Netflix hit and sharing it with fans via a new book, Inside Bridgerton.
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
Popculture
Vanessa Lachey Teases 'NCIS' Three-Show Crossover Event
The biggest story in NCIS history is coming soon when all three shows cross over into one big case. NCIS fans are not the only ones excited to see their favorite characters from Washington, Hawaii, and Los Angeles work together for the first time. Vanessa Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, could not contain her excitement when filming started this week.
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
