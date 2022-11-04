Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
The 3 Netflix series dominating the streamer in the US today
The top-performing Netflix series in the US at the moment include everything from a new horror anthology to a hit series from the Netflix creator with the hot hand at the moment (Ryan Murphy), as well as a heartfelt book-to-Netflix-show adaptation that’s in the #1 spot on the streaming giant today.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
Top 5 movies and show coming (and leaving) Netflix in November 2022
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this November
‘The Woman King’ to Arrive on Digital in November
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Just two months after hitting theaters, “The Woman King” will be available to purchase digitally on Nov. 22, and on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13. The digital release includes over an hour of bonus content, featuring interviews with the star-studded cast, a behind-the-scenes look at their intense training regimen and footage from the South Africa set. The historical epic, based on a story by Mario Bello and Dana Stevens, stars Viola Davis in a role unlike anything the Academy...
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
Netflix Film 'The Wonder' Is Set in the Irish Midlands — Was it Filmed There?
Certified acting, Aperol Spritz-sipping icon Florence Pugh is back, and this time, she's starring in a chilling thriller on Netflix called The Wonder. Florence plays Nurse Lib Wright, who's tasked with observing a young girl in 1860s Ireland who villagers claim hasn't eaten in months. "That's impossible," Lib says in...
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 30:10. "Little Angel: Volume 1" Netflix Hours watched: 10,800,000 9. "Big Mouth: Season 6" Netflix Hours watched: 13,590,0008. "28 Days Haunted: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,670,0007. "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,830,0006. "Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3" Netflix Hours watched: 14,060,0005. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 40,960,0004. "Love Is Blind: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 42,070,0003. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 49,950,0002. "The Watcher: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 67,510,0001. "From Scratch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 72,020,00011
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Four new episodes of “Andor,” including the season finale, will be available to viewers this November on Disney+. The “Star Wars” spinoff series airs the last of its 12-episode debut season on Nov. 23. The show is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One” and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, an intelligence officer and long-time conspirator with the Rebel Alliance. Toby Haynes and Benjamin Caron returned to the director’s chair for the remaining episodes, with Haynes directing Episodes 9-10 and Caron directing Episodes 11-12. “Dancing With the Stars” also sees its Season 31 finale this month, preceded by two new...
Netflix's New Ad Tier Is Officially Here. What That Means for Viewers
The service will have commercials for the first time in its 15-year history.
‘Manifest’ Is So Much Better on Netflix
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 finally dropped on Netflix, and the series feels right at home. Here's why it's so much better.
ComicBook
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
TV Fanatic
Mammals: Prime Video Drops Trailer for James Corden Drama
Prime Video has an exciting new series for fans of James Corden. The streaming service debuted the official trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series Mammals, starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner James Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
