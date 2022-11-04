HBO has canceled “Westworld” after four seasons, the network announced Friday. The news comes just under three months after the series aired its Season 4 finale Aug. 14. Variety is told a multitude of factors went into the decision to end the sci-drama, including the production’s hefty price tag, combined with dwindling viewership and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at HBO’s new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery. The David Zaslav-run company has been paring back spending as part of a plan to institute $3.5 billion in cost-saving synergies, which the business has promised to find over the next three years...

2 DAYS AGO