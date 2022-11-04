Read full article on original website
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
What to watch this weekend: 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Roku and Apple TV Plus (Nov. 4-6)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest season 4
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Polygon
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?
The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
A new comedy, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is coming to HBO Max | How to watch it
Just in time for the holidays, a new comedy, “A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max. The show is a takeoff of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”. The new comedy follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man, according to IMBd.
CNET
Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services
This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled “Westworld” after four seasons, the network announced Friday. The news comes just under three months after the series aired its Season 4 finale Aug. 14. Variety is told a multitude of factors went into the decision to end the sci-drama, including the production’s hefty price tag, combined with dwindling viewership and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at HBO’s new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery. The David Zaslav-run company has been paring back spending as part of a plan to institute $3.5 billion in cost-saving synergies, which the business has promised to find over the next three years...
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
HBO Max just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode
HBO Max has just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode could even air.
msn.com
New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney and HBO in November 2022
Slide 1 of 26: When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far removed from his obligations as a member of royalty. When he becomes first in line to the throne, however, he must face the dilemma of love versus duty.
Where To Watch The Modern Doctor Who Seasons Streaming
Doctor Who is about to enter a new exciting era, so where can fans check it out on streaming?
Ethel Cain’s ‘Freezer Bride’ U.S. Tour Concludes with Transcendent Los Angeles Show: Concert Review
At around 90 minutes, Ethel Cain’s sold-out Friday show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles was the average length of a revivalist preacher’s sermon, delivered to an audience just as transfixed. The fast-rising indie singer — whose real name is Hayden Anhedönia, with “Ethel Cain” as both a persona and a kind of band name — presided over a dedicated and impassioned crowd on the last U.S. stop of her “Freezer Bride” tour, who clung to her every word. A trans woman who grew up in an insular religious community in Florida, Anhedönia’s musing can be unexpectedly normal considering her...
CNET
Hulu: How to Remove Unwanted Shows From Your Keep Watching List
Hulu subscribers can watch hundreds of shows and movies, like The Dropout and Fyre Fraud. However, not all of them will be your cup of tea. If you abandon a show or movie, it will show up in your Keep Watching list, like a pet in those gut-wrenching Sarah McLachlan ASCPA commercials.
