Netflix is ditching its oldest original series
Like the vast majority of us, I’m a big fan of Netflix but the streamer does have one habit I cannot stand: It’s penchant for cancellations. Netflix has garnered somewhat of a reputation for cancelling its own original shows. A success one minute and cancelled the next. That’s increasingly becoming the life cycle of Netflix originals.
All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
Here's everything leaving Netflix in November 2022, including Clueless, Hancock and Goosebumps.
26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones
Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
What's Trending On Netflix November 2022: Daily Top 10
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for November 2022?
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
Chainsaw Man Anime Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?
The MAPPA adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga is causing a huge stir in the anime community. Following the premiere episode, both manga readers and anime viewers are curious about Chainsaw Man's anime release schedule for new episodes. After all, it's Chainsaw Man, and showing one episode a day...
Captain America and Breaking Bad stars join Avengers duo's Netflix movie
Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers have lined up a Marvel reunion for their Netflix movie The Electric State. According to Variety, the filmmakers have cast Captain America star Anthony Mackie for an all-star ensemble in their science fiction movie. Mackie joins Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan, Fargo's Billy...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Here are the biggest shows and movies missing from Netflix with ads
If you subscribe to the Netflix with Ads plan, you'll find that some big shows are missing.
7 best new Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
We've picked seven fantastic movies recently added to Prime Video, and the critics agree.
Disney Announces Full Cast for Upcoming Star Wars ‘The Acolyte’ Disney+ Series
Nearly two years ago, numerous projects were unveiled at the Disney Investor Day 2020 event, including the announcement of an upcoming new Star Wars series, “The Acolyte,” on Disney+. In the past year, news has been slowly coming out, however, now Disney has announced the full cast for...
Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix, trailer, release date
Alongside new allies, Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the Order band together and set out to take down the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. Startattle.com – Warrior Nun | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: November 10, 2022 at...
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
Netflix and Blumhouse ditching an already-filmed religious martial arts flick has fans dying to know how bad it is
Blumhouse is famed for knocking out a constant stream of low budget genre flicks that can always be relied on to find an audience in spite of what the critics think, while Netflix regularly gets blasted for firing subpar action movies onto the platform with reckless abandon. With that in mind, fans are curious as to how terrible Absolute Dominion must be for both merchants of B-tier cinema to jump ship at the same time.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
DC fans demand Willem Dafoe join ‘The Batman’ universe, but not how you might think
After making his MCU debut as the Green Goblin in 2002’s Spider-Man and then reprising the role twenty years later for 2022’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s safe to say that now-67-year-old Willem Dafoe has more than dabbled in the superhero blockbuster industry. Having become a cultural icon as Norman Osborn, it isn’t surprising that both Marvel and DC fans alike are wishing for Dafoe to migrate over to the DCEU to try his hand at another hero/villain from across the pond. Naturally, given Dafoe’s uniquely-shaped face and ability to produce a truly terrifying and menacing smile, DC fans would automatically associate him with Batman’s archenemy, the Joker. However, one particular Twitter user has a different idea in mind.
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
