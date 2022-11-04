Read full article on original website
1899: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series
Inside of Netflix's mysterious new series, 1899.
Netflix Basic with Ads plan is now available: Everything you need to know
Netflix’s Basic with Ads subscription plan launched in several markets on Thursday. The new plan will allow Netflix subscribers to switch to or sign up for a more affordable membership. Priced at $6.99 per month in the US, Basic with Ads won’t offer a complete Netflix experience at launch, however.
Disney Plus bundle, pricing, and what to watch: Everything you need to know
Looking to sign up for Disney Plus, but want to make sure you get the best deal? Look no further!
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with a...
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions
Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio Responds To Criticism Over The Movie Being Too White, Explains How It Was ‘Ahead Of Its Time’
Ralph Macchio was known for starring in the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid where a New Jersey teen learns from his Okinawan native handyman how to defend himself against bullies using karate. The hit Netflix series Cobra Kai continues to honor the ‘80s films as the story grows. But after criticism came that The Karate Kid is too white, Ralph Macchio believes the 80’s classic was actually “ahead of its time.”
Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
Netflix Unveils Slate of Turkish Originals Featuring ‘New and Diverse Stories’
Netflix has unveiled four new Turkish original series and a feature film commissioned and presented at a local event by Pelin Diştaş, the streaming giant’s director of original content for Turkey. Diştaş during the presentation said that Netflix has now produced “more than thirty original series and films in Turkey, making room for new and diverse stories.” The new Turkish shows, and the movie, that will start production shortly and plan to premiere in 2024 are: –”Asaf,” a series created and directed by Özgür Önurme (“Fatma”) about an ordinary Uber driver with strong moral values trying to find a way to get his...
Godzilla Shows Off Power in New Fight: Watch
Godzilla is having one of the best birthdays ever this year, and a cool new short film has brought the famous kaiju one of its toughest opponents yet! Godzilla first made its original debut in theaters across Japan back in 1954, and each yeah Toho decides to commemorate the occasion with special features and more. This year in particular was special as Toho not only announced that they are working on their next major Godzilla feature film in several years, but fans of the giant monster have gotten a special other kind of film that takes its powers to a whole new level.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video
John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix, trailer, release date
Alongside new allies, Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the Order band together and set out to take down the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. Startattle.com – Warrior Nun | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: November 10, 2022 at...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
New Slam Dunk Movie Reveals Runtime and Main Voice Cast
Slam Dunk is coming back for a brand new feature film hitting theaters across Japan later this year, and as the movie prepares for its big premiere it has shared new details about its main voice cast, opening and ending themes, runtime and more! You might have noticed how many classic franchises from the 90s and 00s have been coming back for new revival projects, and soon that will usher in one of the biggest sports series ever. Original series creator Takehiko Inoue has returned for a whole new take on the classic, and it won't be long before fans get to see it in motion.
Oscar predictions: ‘The Fabelmans’ leads stacked field for Best Cinematography
Gold Derby’s latest Oscar odds show 12 viable contenders battling for Best Cinematography. Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” shot by longtime collaborator Janusz Kamiński, leads a particularly strong slate that includes three blockbuster sequels, a war epic, and an ode to cinema shot by Roger Deakins. Kamiński’s won twice before, and both victories coincided with Spielberg’s. The pair walked away winners in 1994 and 1999 for “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan,” respectively. Given Spielberg’s frontrunner status in Best Director, pundits are predicting lightning will strike a third time for these two. Kamiński pulled through with a nomination for “West Side Story” a...
Disenchanted (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date, Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey
Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process. Startattle.com – Disenchanted 2022. Starring : Amy Adams / Patrick Dempsey. Genre : Animation / Adventure / Comedy / Family /...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Where To Watch Tyler Perry's Movies And TV Shows Streaming
The best Tyler Perry movies and TV shows include family dramas, sitcoms, and quite a few surprises.
