‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, “Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.”]. Asjha Cooper is hanging up her white coat, as the actress who plays Vanessa Taylor on NBC’s Chicago Med is leaving the popular medical drama. According...
Bustle
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Christine Baranski and Bernadette Peters look sensational after 70 while glammed up at The Good Fight series finale screening in NYC
Broadway legends Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski got glam and reunited at The Good Fight series finale screening held inside the Museum of Art and Design Theater in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. It's been four years since Bernadette had a recurring role as the brilliant financial whiz Lenore Rindell opposite...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
‘The Real Love Boat’ Moves To Paramount+ From CBS
EXCLUSIVE: The Real Love Boat has a new dock. The reality competition series is moving from its home on CBS to the company’s streaming service Paramount+. It is the latest CBS show to move to streaming; Paramount+ also become the home to drama series SEAL Team and Evil last year. The Real Love Boat, which is a reality take on the classic CBS romantic comedy series, launched on October 5 with 2.4M viewers and a 0.3. This was in line with the overnight performance of ABC’s The Rookie: Fed, but was down on long-running hit Survivor, which brought in 4.8M viewers and a...
Manifest Boss Breaks Down 'Powerful' Midseason Finale Moment — and What Happens Next in Final Season
The following contains massive spoilers from the 10th episode of Manifest’s final season (aka the midseason finale). When the lyrical savant Taylor Swift crooned “life is emotionally abusive, and time can’t stop me quite like you did” in “Snow on the Beach,” she was probably referring to the first 10 episodes of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, which were released Friday on Netflix. More specifically, we’re talking about the gut-wrenching final moments of Episode 10, in which Zeke (played by Matt Long) used his empathic powers to absorb Cal’s (Ty Doran) leukemia, thus saving the teenager’s life but sacrificing his own in...
When Do ‘Manifest’s Final Episodes Premiere on Netflix? What We Know About Season 4, Part 2
Warning: Spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1 ahead. Manifest is back, baby. And if you sped through Season 4’s first 10 episodes, you’re likely wondering when you can watch the rest of this gripping story unfold. After its NBC cancelation in 2021, Jeff Rake’s supernatural drama was...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed the Main ‘Monotonous’ Complaint Dennis Weaver Had for Quitting
Dennis Weaver left 'Gunsmoke' after 9 seasons, but his co-star, Amanda Blake, once revealed the complaint that led to his exit.
Will you be watching the HBO series about the Murdaugh Family Saga?
Brand new programming from HBO was released today that focuses on the Murdaugh family saga. HBO Max has announced the debut of the mini-series “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty”.
SNL Season 48 with host Amy Schumer free live stream: How to watch online without cable (11/5/22)
“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Amy Schumer on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 48, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson, among others.
IGN
Stranger Things Season 5: The Title of the First Episode Has Been Revealed
To close out Stranger Things Day 2022, Netflix has revealed that the first episode of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is called 'Chapter One: The Crawl.'. Netflix shared the news on Twitter, and the title was shared on what appears to be the script for the first episode that will be written by The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things.
EW.com
Whose Line Is It Anyway? to end after 12 seasons on the CW, star Colin Mochrie says
The cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway? will soon deliver their final one-liners. The beloved improvisational comedy show — where everything is made up and the points don't matter — will end on the CW after filming its upcoming 12th season, master improviser Colin Mochrie said Friday.
epicstream.com
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy
A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country: CBS Announces Special Sunday Episode
Fire Country is one of the biggest hits of the 2022-23 TV season. The series landed a full season order shortly after its premiere last month, and now, CBS is giving the Max Thieriot drama the opportunity to get even more sampling with a special Sunday airing. That's right. Fire...
