TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, “Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.”]. Asjha Cooper is hanging up her white coat, as the actress who plays Vanessa Taylor on NBC’s Chicago Med is leaving the popular medical drama. According...
Bustle

Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19

Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Looper

Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar

LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
SFGate

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series

The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
Deadline

‘The Real Love Boat’ Moves To Paramount+ From CBS

EXCLUSIVE: The Real Love Boat has a new dock. The reality competition series is moving from its home on CBS to the company’s streaming service Paramount+. It is the latest CBS show to move to streaming; Paramount+ also become the home to drama series SEAL Team and Evil last year. The Real Love Boat, which is a reality take on the classic CBS romantic comedy series, launched on October 5 with 2.4M viewers and a 0.3. This was in line with the overnight performance of ABC’s The Rookie: Fed, but was down on long-running hit Survivor, which brought in 4.8M viewers and a...
TVLine

Manifest Boss Breaks Down 'Powerful' Midseason Finale Moment — and What Happens Next in Final Season

The following contains massive spoilers from the 10th episode of Manifest’s final season (aka the midseason finale).  When the lyrical savant Taylor Swift crooned “life is emotionally abusive, and time can’t stop me quite like you did” in “Snow on the Beach,” she was probably referring to the first 10 episodes of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, which were released Friday on Netflix. More specifically, we’re talking about the gut-wrenching final moments of Episode 10, in which Zeke (played by Matt Long) used his empathic powers to absorb Cal’s (Ty Doran) leukemia, thus saving the teenager’s life but sacrificing his own in...
IGN

Stranger Things Season 5: The Title of the First Episode Has Been Revealed

To close out Stranger Things Day 2022, Netflix has revealed that the first episode of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is called 'Chapter One: The Crawl.'. Netflix shared the news on Twitter, and the title was shared on what appears to be the script for the first episode that will be written by The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things.
epicstream.com

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy

A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
TV Fanatic

Fire Country: CBS Announces Special Sunday Episode

Fire Country is one of the biggest hits of the 2022-23 TV season. The series landed a full season order shortly after its premiere last month, and now, CBS is giving the Max Thieriot drama the opportunity to get even more sampling with a special Sunday airing. That's right. Fire...

