Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
disneydining.com
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Reveals Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized to Her For On-Set Experience
One of the most popular live-action franchises in the history of the Walt Disney Company is Pirates of the Caribbean. The films starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, and Kevin McNally. While the first three films in the franchise were the most popular, there are a total of 5 films — The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. There is even talk that Disney has an untitled Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
Collider
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH
Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
HBO cancels 'Westworld' after four seasons
HBO's Emmy-winning sci-fi drama Westworld is riding off into the sunset. ABC Audio has confirmed the series, which stars Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and Ed Harris, won't return for a fifth season. Its cast also boasted two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and three-time Breaking Bad Emmy winner Aaron Paul....
Bradley Cooper Really Wants to Adapt ‘Paradise Lost’
Bradley Cooper has been hitting it out of the park with his latest projects. And he already knows what he wants to do next.
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' Fans, Season 5 Is Just One Week Away
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Yellowstone's long-awaited season 4 brought in huge ratings, with the finale garnering 15 million viewers. The beloved show's devoted fans can't get enough of the Dutton family drama. The show has also inspired a whopping three spinoffs, 1883, the upcoming 6666, and 1923, which premieres in December. But we can't get enough of the original series, which leads us to wonder if the show is coming back for a fifth season. Here's what we know!
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
Dwayne Johnson Shares How He Manifested 'Black Adam' In A 2009 Interview
Dwayne Johnson is one patient man.
hypebeast.com
The Start Date for the Filming of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Has Been Revealed
Filming for Warner Bros. Discovery‘s follow up to the successful Joker film has an official commencement date. The sequel, said to largely take place at Arkham Asylum, will see Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker join Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn as well as Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, and Catherine Keener.
fanthatracks.com
Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan join the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State
From the Russo Brothers, the directors of Avengers End Game, the cast of Netflix film The Electric State is swelled by the addition of the villainous star of The Mandalorian Giancarlo Esposito and the resurgent star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Short Round himself Ke Huy Quan. Directors Joe...
‘The Electric State’ Crew Member Killed In Off-Set Car Crash; Production On Netflix Film Paused
A crew member on Netflix’s The Electric State was killed Friday in an off-set car accident in Georgia, where the sci-fi film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is shooting. A source close to the streamer said that it happened “after working hours” but did not the name the crew member or give other details. “Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source said. Stanley Tucci and Ke Huy Quan also star in the high-profile The Electric State, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is based on the graphic novel by...
Extra
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases Fights and Political Intrigue in Season 5 (Exclusive)
“Extra” caught up with “Yellowstone” stars Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille to talk Season 5 at their NYC premiere. Get ready for more sex, money, power, and politics and this upcoming season!. While Kevin Costner is “working his tail off” on another movie,...
