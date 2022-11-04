ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Five states to decide in November on legalizing recreational marijuana

In November, five states will decide on marijuana legalization ballot measures. In the central U.S., voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will consider citizen initiatives to legalize marijuana. These four states are Republican trifectas. In Maryland, which has a divided government, the legislature voted to put the issue before voters.

28 state legislative chambers we’ll be watching next week

Ballotpedia has identified 28 of the 88 state legislative chambers up for election in November as battlegrounds. The individual elections for these chambers could affect partisan control, create supermajorities, or end them.

Republicans control 19 of the 28 battleground chambers. Democrats control eight. The final chamber, the Alaska House of Representatives, has a numerical Republican majority, but a multiparty coalition runs the chamber.

What you need to know about this year’s state financial officer elections

In 2022, either directly or indirectly, voters will decide who controls 68 of the 105 state financial officerships nationwide.

Broadly, these officials are responsible for things like auditing other government offices, managing payroll, and overseeing pensions. In some states, certain SFOs are also responsible for investing state retirement and trust funds, meaning they get to decide where that public money goes.

The way in which voters will affect the control of these offices varies by state, with some being directly elected and others being appointed.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating rises to 44% in October, highest since 2021

Recent approval polling averages show President Joe Biden (D) at 44% approval, the highest rating he’s received since 2021. Fifty-four percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

Biden last had a 44% approval rating on December 22, 2021. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38% on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55% on May 26, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Mpg3_0izJWEUh00

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Ballot measure campaign contributions top $1 billion

Welcome to the Tuesday, November 1, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Ballot measure campaign contributions top $1 billion. Previewing Arizona’s toss-up gubernatorial election. Under Louisiana’s unique voting system, primaries are on Nov. 8. One week until election day! We...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Our top analyses and resources for Election Week

Welcome to the Monday, November 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Both of New Hampshire’s U.S. House elections are rated as toss ups. Welcome to election week! Tomorrow, on Nov. 8, millions of voters will be heading to the polls. Over the last month, our coverage has focused on battleground races, ballot measure previews, and analyses of what’s at stake for federal, state, and local politics. We’ll be in your inbox all week bringing you resources to help you vote – and then follow the election results throughout the coming days ahead.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures

Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan on Tuesday approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions, while those in traditional red states Montana and Kentucky rejected measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. The votes signal strength to effort to support abortion rights after the Supreme...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update

UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will hold the balance of power in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Deluzio, Shaffer, and Sluzynsky face off for open seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District on Nov. 8

Christopher Deluzio (D), Jeremy Shaffer (R), and write-in candidate Walter Sluzynsky (Independent) are running in the general election in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Conor Lamb (D), first elected in a March 2018 special election, ran for the U.S. Senate and did not seek re-election....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Kentucky voters will decide an abortion-related constitutional amendment on November 8

On November 8, Kentucky voters will decide on two statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot. Amendment 2, if approved, would amend the Kentucky State Constitution to say that nothing in the constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion. These types of amendments are designed to address previous and future state court rulings on abortion that have prevented or could prevent legislatures from passing certain abortion laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ballotpedia News

Kaptur faces Majewski in one of 13 U.S. House districts Democrats are defending that Donald Trump won in 2020

Incumbent Marcy Kaptur (D) and J.R. Majewski (R) are running in the general election for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. The partisan composition of the 9th District changed following redistricting after the 2020 census. Joe Biden (D) defeated Donald Trump (R) in the old 9th District, 59% to 40%. Trump defeated Biden in the redrawn 9th District 51% to 48%, making it one of 13 U.S. House districts Democrats are defending that Trump won in 2020.
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening...
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was seen...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Signature costs for ballot initiatives increased in 2022

In 2022, ballot initiative campaigns spent $118.29 million to collect signatures for 29 initiatives in 12 states. The average cost-per-required-signature (CPRS) in 2022 was $12.70, an increase from $8.09 in 2020, $6.52 in 2018, and $6.93 in 2016. On November 8, voters in 37 states will decide 132 statewide ballot...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for New Hampshire House of Representatives Grafton 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Hampshire House of Representatives Grafton 4 — Heather Baldwin (D) and Steven Babin (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
GRAFTON, NH
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy