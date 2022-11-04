Read full article on original website
Big Heel Turn After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned heel on Nikkita Lyons. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons. At one point during the match, there was some miscommunication as Stark almost ran into Lyons. The champions both charged but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and then Lyons was taken out with a double superkick by Chance and Carter. Stark fought off both of the champions but Chance countered her and hit the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then hit their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin to win and retain.
WWE Survivor Series War Games Participants for the Women’s Division
The first competitors for the Women’s War Games match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event are now confirmed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair come to the ring to issue a War Games challenge to Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The segment led to a brawl, with Nikki Cross attacking Belair and her crew from behind, then helping Damage CTRL take out the babyfaces and stand tall. Bayley responded to Belair’s challenge and said she will see them at Survivor Series.
R-Truth Confirms Surgery and Injury from Recent WWE NXT Match
Veteran Superstar R-Truth has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his recent WWE NXT match with Grayson Waller. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/10/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
WWE NXT Results 11/8/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes. We immediately see The Schism members at the...
Confirmation On WWE Having Interest In Chelsea Green
We recently reported that WWE had shown interest in bringing back former star Chelsea Green as the company was looking to restock their women’s division. Today Fightful has confirmed the news, stating that WWE told them that Green was one of the many talents they contacted, along with Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Emma, to bring back. Green was released from WWE back in 2020, and has since been competing for IMPACT, ROH, NWA, and a number of indies all around the world.
Shawn Michaels to Issue Statement on WWE NXT Deadline, New Countdown Teaser
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.
Candice LeRae: ‘Becky Lynch Set The Bar High For Returning After Pregnancy’
Candice LeRae has given high praise for Becky Lynch. LeRae stepped away from wrestling in August 2021 after announcing her pregnancy with her husband Johnny Gargano. She gave birth to their son Quill on February 17, 2022, and returned to the ring on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw.
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
Al Snow on AEW’s Backstage Issues and If They Should Just Start Over with a Clean Slate
Veteran pro wrestler and booker Al Snow recently spoke with PWMania.com and was asked if there’s a way to remedy the behind-the-scenes issues in AEW, or if they should just start over by cleaning house with a clean slate. Snow replied with the following:. “I do and it’s to...
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,580 tickets, and there are 266 left. No matches have been announced for the show, which will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel event that featured Brock Lesnar going over Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Title over Logan Paul and more.
Former WWE Manager Thinks Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Dutch Mantell, a former WWE manager and seasoned wrestler, discussed the changes on Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast. He indicated that he didn’t think McMahon cared by the end of his tenure as Chairman.
Jake Paul Says He Had Goosebumps Watching Logan Paul Perform At WWE Crown Jewel, His WWE Interest
Professional boxer and celebrity personality Jake Paul spoke with Seconds Out in the post-WWE Crown Jewel media scrum, where Paul discussed the performance of his brother Logan in the main event against Roman Reigns, how he believes they both will be future WWE champions, and whether he has an interest in a full-time run with WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
New Segment Added To This Week’s NXT On USA
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Grayson Waller effect will be returning on this Tuesday’s NXT on USA, which will feature Von Wagner and NXT world champion, Bron Breakker. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker. * The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT champion Bron Breakker...
WWE 24/7 Title Status Update, Dana Brooke Lashes Out Over Title Trashing, Nikki Cross Comments
The WWE 24/7 Title remains active following last night’s trashing by new champion Nikki Cross. As noted, this week’s RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. WWE then aired a backstage segment where Cross, while walking with Damage CTRL and in a bit of a trance, threw the title into a trash can. The belt missed the trash can and landed on the floor, but the message was there. The segment led to a lot of speculation on WWE possibly doing away with the title, but that has not been confirmed.
Peter Avalon Talks His Intense “On The Fly” AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler
AEW star Peter Avalon recently joined Fightful for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wingmen member discussing the intense feud he has had with the Elite’s Brandon Cutler, one that lasted for nearly all of 2020 and took place on the company’s Youtube show, Dark. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Mia Yim Returns to WWE In Big RAW Angle
Mia Yim has returned to WWE. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Yim return to the company in the form of The O.C.’s answer to their Rhea Ripley problem. The big return came after The Judgment Day (Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) interrupted the Open Challenge issued by WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins. Balor went to accept Rollins’ challenge, but out came AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson instead.
Joseph Conners Reflects On His WWE Tenure, NXT UK Accomplishments
Joseph Conners worked with the WWE from 2016 to 2021. He became a part of the NXT UK brand. Conners finished his contract with WWE last year and returned full-time to the independent scene. He expressed happiness in that period of his career on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast. “Yeah,...
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,494 tickets and there are 596 left. It’s set up for 11,953 seats. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
