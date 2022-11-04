ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Party Potatoes

Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Allrecipes.com

Pan-Fried Pork Chops

Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
Taste Of Home

How to Make Fried Apple Pies

What could be better than a slice of sweet apple pie? A hand-held fried apple pie you can take anywhere! This recipe for half-moon pastries is based on Amish fry pies, delectable little hand pies found in bakeries and roadside stands all around the rolling hills of Amish country. Filled...
Delish

Sweet Potato Pudding

This silky smooth sweet potato pudding is a lighter, simplified cousin of sweet potato casserole without the topping or crust. It's essentially the filling of sweet potato pie with an optional whipped cream or marshmallow fluff topping. No crust or crimping fuss required! The texture is smooth like a pudding but, after chilling, holds its shape similar to cold ice cream. The pudding is great served as a healthier take on Thanksgiving dessert, or for breakfast during the holidays. If you like, add toasted, chopped pecans and toasted coconut for a little more flair.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
wpgxfox28.com

Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Tina Howell

Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul

Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Simplemost

How To Air Fry A Steak From Frozen

After a long, rough day at work, you come home to realize you didn’t take anything out for dinner. No worries, because you have steak in the freezer. And don’t you dare put that steak in the microwave to defrost it! As long as you have an air fryer, frozen steak is no problem. In fact, can be delicious.
Food & Wine

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes get an elegant upgrade with this combination of Yukon Gold potatoes and cauliflower. Cauliflower lightens the mash, emulsifies beautifully into the potatoes and keeps the mixture from turning gummy. The addition of garlic and salt in the initial boiling sets up the mash for maximum flavor, while cooking...
James Patrick

Deep Fried Turkey Recipe

Deep Fried Turkey is an amazing treat during the holidaysPhoto: Peden & Munk Taylor & Jen. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
People

Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones

These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers.  Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal. Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones  1 lb. fresh pizza dough ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 3...
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower

This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
WGNtv.com

Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
EatingWell

Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"

We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving. In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."
Mashed

When Cooking French Toast, Butter Isn't Always Your Friend

For anyone who's ever made French toast at home, you know that it's a pretty simple dish. It's the perfect quick and easy weekday breakfast, or you can dress it up on weekends for an elaborate brunch with your family and friends. And while there are endless ways to flavor and cook French toast — in the oven, on the grill, even in a slow cooker – when it comes to pan or griddle cooking, one thing remains constant: Butter is the traditional cooking medium.
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
The Kitchn

Meet the Bakeware Set for All Your Holiday Dinners — Plus It’s on Sale!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My home has become the hub for holiday entertaining, thanks to the still-bright sparkle of last year’s major kitchen renovation. But when I looked through my cabinets recently, I found chipped pie plates and stained casserole dishes that dulled the sparkle quite a bit. It was frightfully clear that I was in need of a major upgrade from the basic baking dishes I’d been relying on since college for this year’s holiday dinner.

