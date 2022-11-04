Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Allrecipes.com
Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
How to Make Fried Apple Pies
What could be better than a slice of sweet apple pie? A hand-held fried apple pie you can take anywhere! This recipe for half-moon pastries is based on Amish fry pies, delectable little hand pies found in bakeries and roadside stands all around the rolling hills of Amish country. Filled...
Delish
Sweet Potato Pudding
This silky smooth sweet potato pudding is a lighter, simplified cousin of sweet potato casserole without the topping or crust. It's essentially the filling of sweet potato pie with an optional whipped cream or marshmallow fluff topping. No crust or crimping fuss required! The texture is smooth like a pudding but, after chilling, holds its shape similar to cold ice cream. The pudding is great served as a healthier take on Thanksgiving dessert, or for breakfast during the holidays. If you like, add toasted, chopped pecans and toasted coconut for a little more flair.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
How To Air Fry A Steak From Frozen
After a long, rough day at work, you come home to realize you didn’t take anything out for dinner. No worries, because you have steak in the freezer. And don’t you dare put that steak in the microwave to defrost it! As long as you have an air fryer, frozen steak is no problem. In fact, can be delicious.
Food & Wine
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes get an elegant upgrade with this combination of Yukon Gold potatoes and cauliflower. Cauliflower lightens the mash, emulsifies beautifully into the potatoes and keeps the mixture from turning gummy. The addition of garlic and salt in the initial boiling sets up the mash for maximum flavor, while cooking...
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey is an amazing treat during the holidaysPhoto: Peden & Munk Taylor & Jen. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones
These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers. Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal. Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 1 lb. fresh pizza dough ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 3...
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
The Creamiest Chicken Alfredo Recipe Is Easier Than You Think—Thanks to This Chef-Approved Shortcut
We would put a creamy chicken alfredo recipe right up there with the other Italian-American greats: Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti Bolognese and Pasta Carbonara. Satisfying? Absolutely. Delicious on a cold fall night? You bet. Silky smooth and cheesy, to the point of making you want to lick your bowl clean after just one serving? You know it.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
EatingWell
Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"
We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving. In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."
When Cooking French Toast, Butter Isn't Always Your Friend
For anyone who's ever made French toast at home, you know that it's a pretty simple dish. It's the perfect quick and easy weekday breakfast, or you can dress it up on weekends for an elaborate brunch with your family and friends. And while there are endless ways to flavor and cook French toast — in the oven, on the grill, even in a slow cooker – when it comes to pan or griddle cooking, one thing remains constant: Butter is the traditional cooking medium.
Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Meet the Bakeware Set for All Your Holiday Dinners — Plus It’s on Sale!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My home has become the hub for holiday entertaining, thanks to the still-bright sparkle of last year’s major kitchen renovation. But when I looked through my cabinets recently, I found chipped pie plates and stained casserole dishes that dulled the sparkle quite a bit. It was frightfully clear that I was in need of a major upgrade from the basic baking dishes I’d been relying on since college for this year’s holiday dinner.
