Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
ComicBook
Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
itrwrestling.com
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – November 7th 2022
Fresh off the back of Crown Jewel on November 5th, Monday Night Raw rolled into Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the road to Survivor Series begins. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 7th edition of WWE Raw pulled in 1,593,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This compares to the previous week (October 31st) where the red brand drew 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demographic.
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022
The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast to discuss a multitude of topics. One of them happened to be about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with Angle saying that he’s a special kind of talent in the world of professional wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear
In the penultimate match of WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Bayley, besting ‘The Role Model’ in a Last Woman Standing match. ‘The EST of WWE’ secured the win by trapping Bayley between either side of a ladder, subsequently sliding her underneath the turnbuckles to prevent her from escaping.
itrwrestling.com
Bandido Signs With AEW
Making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28 Dynamite broadcast, Bandido came up short vs. Chris Jericho. This marked the first in a series of clashes between ‘The Ocho’ and various ex-ROH champions; the reigning ROH World Champion has since fought off the likes of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.
itrwrestling.com
Mia Yim Returns On WWE Raw
Ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE Raw to aid AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a thorn in the side of The OC. She consistently interferes in their matches, and the members of The OC have alluded to finding someone to take care of their “Rhea Ripley problem.”
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
itrwrestling.com
Nikki Cross Throws Newly-Won 24/7 Championship In The Trash
On October 24th, Nikki Cross made a splash when she returned to WWE Raw in the main event Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Though she initially cost Belair the match, she turned her attention to Damage CTRL after the bout, attacking all three members and leaving Bayley lying in the ring alongside Bianca Belair.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
itrwrestling.com
Honky Tonk Man’s Infamous 10-Second Loss Was Apparently Done Out Of Protest
The inaugural SummerSlam pay-per-view in 1988 is perhaps most memorable for The Ultimate Warrior’s victory of the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Warrior dethroned The Honky Tonk Man to lift the title – his first in the then-World Wrestling Federation – in a matter of seconds. He wasn’t the...
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Responds To ‘Huge Blessing’ From Kurt Angle
Though they never contested a singles outing together in WWE, Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle were no stranger to one another in IMPACT Wrestling. In total, they were on opposite sides of the ring on five occasions, one of which came by way of a tag team match and another in a three-way collision. This was in addition to tagging together three times.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Has “A Lot Of Interest” In Working With Jake Paul
As was revealed during the pre-event press conference, Jake Paul did indeed make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, getting involved in the headlining Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown between his brother Logan and the defending champion Roman Reigns. His involvement led to both of The Usos being laid out.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Overtakes Clash At The Castle To Break Major Record
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 took place on November 5th and was headlined by the clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. While the show, and especially the main event were received well by fans, it appears that it was also deemed a success by the company.
Comments / 0