Over the years, country music icon, Dolly Parton, has written and covered quite a sum of holiday songs. Regardless of what point in Dolly’s life the songs were recorded, one thing is clear; Dolly loves her some Christmas. Even today, Dolly is still recording holiday music. And this year, she will star in another one of her own Christmas movies, titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO