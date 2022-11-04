Read full article on original website
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar
The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
Bobby Lashley Responds To ‘Huge Blessing’ From Kurt Angle
Though they never contested a singles outing together in WWE, Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle were no stranger to one another in IMPACT Wrestling. In total, they were on opposite sides of the ring on five occasions, one of which came by way of a tag team match and another in a three-way collision. This was in addition to tagging together three times.
WWE Has “A Lot Of Interest” In Working With Jake Paul
As was revealed during the pre-event press conference, Jake Paul did indeed make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, getting involved in the headlining Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown between his brother Logan and the defending champion Roman Reigns. His involvement led to both of The Usos being laid out.
Original Plans For Bobby Lashley & Brock Lesnar Feud Revealed
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 was opened with only the second singles bout in history between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, the first having occurred at the Royal Rumble. In Saudi Arabia, it was Lesnar who scored the victory. He countered a Hurt Lock by falling on top of the ‘The All Mighty’ Lashley, putting them at 1-1 on the scoreboard.
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022
Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022
The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
Mia Yim Returns On WWE Raw
Ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE Raw to aid AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a thorn in the side of The OC. She consistently interferes in their matches, and the members of The OC have alluded to finding someone to take care of their “Rhea Ripley problem.”
Austin Theory Makes History With Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Having held the briefcase since July 2, Austin Theory finally saw fit to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The former EVOLVE Champion did so against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins on the latest Monday Night Raw, ultimately falling short when Rollins was aided by Bobby Lashley. Theory...
Wrestling Veteran Slams ‘Bad Worker’ Goldberg
If you ask former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) manager Dutch Mantell , he’ll tell you that Goldberg doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, this despite Goldberg being a multi-time world champion. Back in 1999 at WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view, Goldberg and Bret Hart would have an...
5 WWE Games That Didn’t Feature Wrestling
Just because it’s a WWE game, doesn’t mean it has to take place in the confines of the ring!. WWE video games have been around for over three decades, and just because they may be mostly about wrestling that doesn’t mean they don’t have a variety to them.
KSI Calls Out Jake Paul For “Ruining” Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Logan Paul walked into the biggest match of his short WWE career as he took on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite only competing in two matches prior to his match in Saudi Arabia, Paul had impressed fans and critics alike with his performances at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam.
Top WWE Star ‘Extremely Sick’ During WWE Crown Jewel
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event was filled with spectacular matches and according to insiders, Drew McIntyre who was matched up against his latest adversary, Karrion Kross, had been battling the flu for the past several days, but despite his illness, he still managed to pull out the win. Canceling...
Kurt Angle Reveals What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast to discuss a multitude of topics. One of them happened to be about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with Angle saying that he’s a special kind of talent in the world of professional wrestling.
Bandido Signs With AEW
Making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28 Dynamite broadcast, Bandido came up short vs. Chris Jericho. This marked the first in a series of clashes between ‘The Ocho’ and various ex-ROH champions; the reigning ROH World Champion has since fought off the likes of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.
Vince McMahon Came Up With ‘The Big Show’ During Spur-Of-The-Moment Backstage Encounter
According to Paul Wight — former WWE Superstar and current personality in AEW — he didn’t come up with “The Big Show” name, rather, it was Vince McMahon. Not just that, but former “The Giant” would also say the name took some time to get used to.
