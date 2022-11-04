Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?
I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Owns a Business in Utah but Is Scared of Christine Taking Truely There
'Sister Wives' fans find proof that Kody Brown owns a business in Utah, the state that he worried will team up with Christine to take away his rights as a father. Is he scared of Utah or Christine?
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
677-Pound Grizzly Bear Tramples Washington Hunter In Montana
The 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the surprising attack.
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
A Utah man said his life was 'down in the dumps' until his horse that was lost for 8 years returned home
Since losing his horse Mongo, Shane Adams had gotten divorced, lost his house, and became disabled after a car accident. "I lost everything," he said. "I got my horse back though."
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
thecentersquare.com
Washington cougars are killing wolves
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Why is Nike founder Phil Knight so desperate to prevent a Democratic win in Oregon?
If Republicans win the race for Oregon governor, it will be down to one man: Phil Knight. Knight, of course, is the 84-year-old co-founder and chair emeritus of Nike, the house that Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods built. And in this race to govern Oregon, a bastion of west coast liberalism, Knight has thrown full support behind the Republican Christine Drazan, an anti-abortion, tough-on-crime former lobbyist pushing “election integrity”. In a rare interview with the New York Times, Knight made his motive clear: Oregon’s next governor can be anyone but the Democratic nominee, Tina Kotek.
