Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wins re-election as Trump makes 2024 threat to potential GOP rival
Florida voters have re-elected Republican Ron DeSantis to the governor’s office, a role that has become a lightning rod for national right-wing politics and fuelled his presumptive bid for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.According to Associated Press projections, Mr DeSantis has defeated Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, who resigned from his seat in the US House of Representatives in August to take on the governor.In a victory speech on 8 November, the governor said that while the country “flounders due to failed leadership in Washington,” Florida is “on the right track”, as the governor presides over a solidly Republican state.“We’ve...
New polls show race for Congress between Dems, GOP virtually tied
With the midterm elections drawing to a close, a flurry of polls released in recent days appear to show just how close the battle for Congress will shake out. A new NBC News poll released Sunday shows that 48% of likely voters say they prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, while 47% prefer a Republican majority.
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
Decision 2022: Americans head to the polls on Election Day
Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday to determine the balance of power in Congress for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office, and to make their picks for key statewide offices and ballot initiatives on issues ranging from abortion to legalized cannabis. According to the U.S....
Officials warn some election results may not be known right away
Officials across the country are warning Americans of the possibility that the full results of Tuesday's midterm elections might not be known for days. And what's more, we may not know the balance of power in Congress for weeks, or even a month. Looking back at the 2020 presidential election,...
Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski,...
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
'Are you ready to vote?': Biden, first lady stump for Maryland Dems on eve of Election Day
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Maryland on Monday in a final stump for Democrats across the state one day ahead of the midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr....
Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Blumenthal, the state’s former attorney general, focused much of his campaign on being a...
It Was a Pretty Good Election Night to Not Be MAGA
So much for the pollsters. It’s too early to say for sure, but the red wave is starting to look more like a red trickle. While we still need to wait a bit to determine the balance of power in Congress—with quite a few crucial races way too close to call—a related narrative is developing.It has, thus far, been a pretty good election night for normal Republicans, when compared to the more extreme MAGA Trumpy Republicans.To be sure, there aren’t a lot of normal Republicans anymore. Most have retired or been primaried out of their jobs. But Georgia Gov. Brian...
Republican Katie Britt wins election to U.S. Senate from Alabama
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Katie Britt wins election to U.S. Senate from Alabama. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Hinson wins re-election to Congress as Mathis concedes
DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded. It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in the 2020 election.The Associated Press is calling […]
