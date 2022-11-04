So much for the pollsters. It’s too early to say for sure, but the red wave is starting to look more like a red trickle. While we still need to wait a bit to determine the balance of power in Congress—with quite a few crucial races way too close to call—a related narrative is developing.It has, thus far, been a pretty good election night for normal Republicans, when compared to the more extreme MAGA Trumpy Republicans.To be sure, there aren’t a lot of normal Republicans anymore. Most have retired or been primaried out of their jobs. But Georgia Gov. Brian...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO