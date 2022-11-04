ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

County Music Queen Loretta Lynn’s Dying Last Words Revealed

County superstar Loretta Lynn’s final last days were a mix of joy and tragic tears as the singer bared her deathbed confessions and final regrets while bravely staring death in the eye and refusing to blink, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the late entertainer revealed that as the end approached, Lynn shared her deepest secrets, including the truth about her love for county music titan Conway Twitty, why she was jealous of her best friend Dolly Parton and how she blamed herself for her beloved son Jack’s death, said a close friend of the family. “Loretta had time to...
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
Taste of Country

Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death

Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
