Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Chronicle
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say
A 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her ankles were so weak that doctors said she must’ve been tied up for an extended period, the affidavit said.The Randall Children’s Hospital’s official...
