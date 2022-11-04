Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows
BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its earnings in the third quarter were close to half what they were a year earlier, but the German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains.
Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares following his $44 billion Twitter buyout
CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million Tesla shares days after he completed his acquisition of Twitter, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.
