ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its earnings in the third quarter were close to half what they were a year earlier, but the German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy