Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd
(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
Exhibit, new military song among highlights for 40th MTSU Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game Nov. 12
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Veterans and current active military members and their families are invited to the 40th annual Middle Tennessee State University Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game — the longest-running in the NCAA. The MT Blue Raiders (4-5), seeking to become bowl eligible by season’s end,...
CANDLELIGHT TOUR OF HOMES
Sat. (Dec. 10, 2022) 4-8PM Oaklands Mansion's 39th Holiday Tour of Historic Murfreesboro Homes sponsored by FirstBank. Attending the Candlelight Tour of Homes is an annual holiday tradition. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).
Monday Gas Prices Show that Rutherford County has the 4th Lowest Average Fuel Prices in the State
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) On Monday morning, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee stood at $3.25 per gallon, making the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to buy gas in. Rutherford County has one of the lowest prices at the pump, averaging is $3.10 per gallon, which...
Two Part Show: During the first half of the show we talked about the upcoming Veterans Day event and during the second half of the show we spoke to the Rutherford County Property Assessor
WGNS' Scott Walker talks with Murfreesboro Veterans Day Coordinator Barbara Pitto about the upcoming Veterans Day Ceremony. Walker also spoke with the Executive Director of the new Rutherford County Veterans Community Center (behind R.C. Archives on Rice St.), Brian Morris. This Friday’s Veterans Day Service will be at 11:00AM on the square and WGNS plans to broadcast the event LIVE.
CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion
Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
Long Lines Reported at Vote Centers; Big Voter Turnout Expected
Voter turnout on election day was very high in Rutherford County. The midterm elections of November 8th have been highly anticipated. Despite races that aren't expected to be competitive in a Republican heavy county, long lines were reported at vote centers all across the county. From Eagleville, to the Lane AgriPark in Murfreesboro to Smyrna and La Vergne, there were long lines reported.
Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Week of Thanksgiving in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Highway Patrol aims to nab drunk drivers during the upcoming week of Thanksgiving. A sobriety checkpoint will be located on South Rutherford Boulevard between South Church Street and Highway 41…. Troopers hope to curb the number of accidents caused by intoxicated drivers on area roadways.
MTSU Board of Trustees to Hold November 15th Committee Meetings
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Miller Education Center, Second Floor Meeting Room, 503 Bell St. One of the items that will likely be discussed revolves around student enrollment, which was a key topic...
Teams of officers try to stop aggressive driving on I-24
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding...
UPDATE: Warren County Forest Fire Reignites - Arrest Made in Original Fire
(WARREN COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATED - A forest fire in nearby Warren County reignited this past week. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr advised that the fire that originally started on October 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, re-ignited on Friday, November 4, 2022.
