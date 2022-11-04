Sat. (Dec. 10, 2022) 4-8PM Oaklands Mansion's 39th Holiday Tour of Historic Murfreesboro Homes sponsored by FirstBank. Attending the Candlelight Tour of Homes is an annual holiday tradition. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO