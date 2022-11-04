ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

College Basketball best teaser for Thursday

College basketball is officially underway, and you know what that means. It's time for some more teasers!. Most D1 teams are done with their exhibition games, and now we can finally bet some games that finally matter. We're still a ways away from conference action, but still, nonconference games are just as exciting, and just as profitable as conference games.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored 19 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 17 points off the bench for Portland. The Trail Blazers shot 53.3% and rallied from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to improve to 3-1 on their six-game road trip. Drew Eubanks added 14 points and eight rebounds for Portland. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 18 points while Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy