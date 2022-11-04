Chase Young injury update: Commanders star will not make season debut Sunday against Vikings, Ron Rivera says

TALLAHASSEE – On one play, a defender greets you with force and energy. A few plays later, he’s not firing at you with quite as much exuberance. But at the end of a game, when the defender is trying to side-step you or crumbling under the weight of one thud after another, well “that’s the best feeling” an offensive lineman can have according to Florida State guard Dillan Gibbons.

