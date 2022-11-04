ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chase Young injury update: Commanders star will not make season debut Sunday against Vikings, Ron Rivera says

By Raymond Lucas Jr.
247Sports
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Dan Lanning shoots down Auburn rumor: 'Grass isn't always greener'

Monday evening's weekly press conference provided Dan Lanning with the opportunity to address the Auburn coaching rumors that circulated over the weekend. Lanning went into great length to explain why he'd be different than a pair of recent coaches who left Oregon abruptly for southeastern coaching jobs. In an answer that lasted more than 70 seconds, Lanning laid out why his time in Oregon won't be a brief one.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Penn State OL Landon Tengwall to miss remainder of season

Landon Tengwall, a starting offensive guard for Penn State through a 5-0 start, will miss the remainder of this season. The redshirt freshman recently underwent unspecified surgery, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin confirmed Tuesday. "Landon will be done for the year," Franklin said. Tengwall missed the Oct. 15 Michigan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players

The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How FSU's offensive line and counter blocking made Miami fold

TALLAHASSEE – On one play, a defender greets you with force and energy. A few plays later, he’s not firing at you with quite as much exuberance. But at the end of a game, when the defender is trying to side-step you or crumbling under the weight of one thud after another, well “that’s the best feeling” an offensive lineman can have according to Florida State guard Dillan Gibbons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Utah's defensive end Van Fillinger is done for the remainder of the season

On Monday, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that star defensive end Van Fillinger is injured and done for the remainder of the season. "Season ending injury to Van Fillinger. He won't be with us these last three weeks, nor in a bowl game or any other games that we have, so it's unfortunate. Lower leg injury, Van's a really good player for us and has really done some good things the last couple of years. so we'll miss Van the rest of the season," Whittingham stated in Monday's media availability.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Baylor Honors Code of Sportsmanship vs Oklahoma

A season ago, Baylor stunned No. 10 Oklahoma on a field goal as time expired to win in regulation. Fans rushed the field--twice--in what was a dynamic victory for the Bears' program that was en route to winning both the Big 12 and Sugar Bowl titles. There was one little...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy