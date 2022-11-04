Chase Young injury update: Commanders star will not make season debut Sunday against Vikings, Ron Rivera says

Read full article on original website
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Five-star linebacker, Texas target Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Earlier today we confirmed a report that Denton Ryan 2023 five-star linebacker Anthony Hill will visit Texas this weekend for the TCU game. Moments ago, the five-star decommitted from Texas A&M via On3's Hayes Fawcett saying in a statement:. "First I would like to thank Texas A&M, Coach Santucci, and...
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
Connection to Matt Corral big plus in Rebels' recruitment to QB Davi Belfort
Three-star quarterback Davi Belfort plans to take a visit to Oxford this weekend to watch Ole Miss battle Alabama. Beflort, out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla., is rated.
FSU Football extends offer to lengthy WR and intriguing QB prospect on Monday
Florida State extended three scholarship offers on Monday. The first was to JUCO defensive tackle Derick Hunter. The other two were extended to Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore along with Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) 2025 quarterback Jershaun Newton. Moore is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout that FSU has...
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
247Sports
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
247Sports
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
247Sports
FSU throttles Miami football, Mario Cristobal grilled by media in aftermath of 45-3 blowout
The Seminoles showed balanced offensively throughout while Miami never got anything going, registering 62 passing yards with two interceptions. The run game totaled 126 yards on 33 carries for the Hurricanes, who played behind the chains and faced an insurmountable hole by halftime. "It was obviously a poor performance by...
Dan Lanning shoots down Auburn rumor: 'Grass isn't always greener'
Monday evening's weekly press conference provided Dan Lanning with the opportunity to address the Auburn coaching rumors that circulated over the weekend. Lanning went into great length to explain why he'd be different than a pair of recent coaches who left Oregon abruptly for southeastern coaching jobs. In an answer that lasted more than 70 seconds, Lanning laid out why his time in Oregon won't be a brief one.
Penn State OL Landon Tengwall to miss remainder of season
Landon Tengwall, a starting offensive guard for Penn State through a 5-0 start, will miss the remainder of this season. The redshirt freshman recently underwent unspecified surgery, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin confirmed Tuesday. "Landon will be done for the year," Franklin said. Tengwall missed the Oct. 15 Michigan...
Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players
The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
Chiefs Sound Off After Overtime Victory vs Titans
Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet with the media following Kansas City's 20-17 overtime win.
How FSU's offensive line and counter blocking made Miami fold
TALLAHASSEE – On one play, a defender greets you with force and energy. A few plays later, he’s not firing at you with quite as much exuberance. But at the end of a game, when the defender is trying to side-step you or crumbling under the weight of one thud after another, well “that’s the best feeling” an offensive lineman can have according to Florida State guard Dillan Gibbons.
College Football Playoff Rankings: How the committee's top 12 teams will look Tuesday evening
The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season will be released on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. That schedule will hold throughout the year except for Tuesday, Nov. 15, when ESPN will release the rankings at halftime of the Champions Classic. In advance of tonight's...
ACC football power rankings: UNC takes top spot, Clemson dethroned for first time all season entering Week 11
UNC improved to 8-1 on the season and tops this week's ACC power rankings, as a team dethrones Clemson for the first time all season. The Tar Heels have what some perceive to be as the best shot to hold off Clemson for the conference title for the second straight year.
Ravens Sound Off After 27-13 Victory Over Saints On MNF
Lamar Jackson, Justin Houston, and John Harbaugh sound off after the Ravens 27-13 victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football.
247Sports
Utah's defensive end Van Fillinger is done for the remainder of the season
On Monday, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that star defensive end Van Fillinger is injured and done for the remainder of the season. "Season ending injury to Van Fillinger. He won't be with us these last three weeks, nor in a bowl game or any other games that we have, so it's unfortunate. Lower leg injury, Van's a really good player for us and has really done some good things the last couple of years. so we'll miss Van the rest of the season," Whittingham stated in Monday's media availability.
Baylor Honors Code of Sportsmanship vs Oklahoma
A season ago, Baylor stunned No. 10 Oklahoma on a field goal as time expired to win in regulation. Fans rushed the field--twice--in what was a dynamic victory for the Bears' program that was en route to winning both the Big 12 and Sugar Bowl titles. There was one little...
