The Associated Press

American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card ® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card ® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts ® property through American Express Travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/ American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)
MySanAntonio

Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big

It’s that time of year again: time to peruse the expansive slate of Black Friday travel deals to plan your next adventure. Whether you want to jet-set to an island in the Bahamas or use this holiday to stock up on your Motel 6 bookings for the year, we’ve got you covered on the top sales from hotels and resorts across the globe.
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
prestigeonline.com

National Geographic’s top destinations of 2023 for your vacation plans

National Geographic’s top destinations of 2023 for your vacation plans. Looking for travel inspiration? National Geographic has just dropped its must-see top destinations list of 2023, and it includes a new category. In December 2021, Laos inaugurated a train linking the north, from the small town of Boten, to...
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Isla Mujeres

A magical destination for sun-seeking travellers, Isla Mujeres offers tropical isolation off the coast of Cancún. This stunning island is only 5 miles long, and its quaint villages are lined by bright-coloured buildings which enhance the effervescence of the natural surroundings. Known for its slow island pace, its crystal-clear...
msn.com

Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape

We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.
wanderingeducators.com

The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel

While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
InsideHook

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Madrid

Beyond its majestic architecture and must-see museums, the Spanish capital is also where you’ll find diverse barrios filled with cool bars, peaceful parks and tucked-away spots for in-the-know locals. Rich in history and culture, Madrid is much less tourist-focused than the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region. A mecca for fans of fine art, good food, afternoons enjoying “vermouth hour” plus plenty of non-stop nightlife, the cosmopolitan and sophisticated city has it all. Here’s how to make the most of your Madrid vacation.

