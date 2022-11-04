Read full article on original website
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
This Stunning City in Mexico Is Ranked 'Most Beautiful' by 'Travel and Leisure'
It's so full of culture and history.
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card ® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card ® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts ® property through American Express Travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/ American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
MySanAntonio
Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big
It’s that time of year again: time to peruse the expansive slate of Black Friday travel deals to plan your next adventure. Whether you want to jet-set to an island in the Bahamas or use this holiday to stock up on your Motel 6 bookings for the year, we’ve got you covered on the top sales from hotels and resorts across the globe.
"I Live In Paris Now And Have Been Dreaming About Eating This For A Year": American Expats Are Sharing The Foods They Desperately Miss Abroad
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
prestigeonline.com
National Geographic’s top destinations of 2023 for your vacation plans
National Geographic’s top destinations of 2023 for your vacation plans. Looking for travel inspiration? National Geographic has just dropped its must-see top destinations list of 2023, and it includes a new category. In December 2021, Laos inaugurated a train linking the north, from the small town of Boten, to...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Isla Mujeres
A magical destination for sun-seeking travellers, Isla Mujeres offers tropical isolation off the coast of Cancún. This stunning island is only 5 miles long, and its quaint villages are lined by bright-coloured buildings which enhance the effervescence of the natural surroundings. Known for its slow island pace, its crystal-clear...
msn.com
Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape
We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
wanderingeducators.com
The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel
While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Madrid
Beyond its majestic architecture and must-see museums, the Spanish capital is also where you’ll find diverse barrios filled with cool bars, peaceful parks and tucked-away spots for in-the-know locals. Rich in history and culture, Madrid is much less tourist-focused than the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region. A mecca for fans of fine art, good food, afternoons enjoying “vermouth hour” plus plenty of non-stop nightlife, the cosmopolitan and sophisticated city has it all. Here’s how to make the most of your Madrid vacation.
These are the most popular honeymoon destinations in the world
White sand beaches and coral reefs await couples who travel to the top trending honeymoon destination in the world, according to a recent survey from European tourism company Kuoni. Its analysis of 445 TikTok hashtags revealed the top honeymoon destinations favored by the app’s users. According to a CNBC report...
