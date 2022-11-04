Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday Beauty Haul: Makeup, Skincare & More Must-Haves Starting at $5
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Happy holidays! November 1 marks the unofficial start of the holiday season (so says, the “Queen of Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey). Thanksgiving won’t be here for a few more weeks, but plenty of brands and retailers are moving giftable items to the forefront and offering beauty deals in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To get your started early, we’ve put together a holiday beauty haul list...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
New York Post
10 best red lipsticks for every skin tone, per Sephora’s beauty director
You can’t get any more classic than the cult-favorite red lipstick. It’s sultry, it’s sexy and it gives you that statement ‘pop.’. Though with so many on the market, it can be a difficult feat to find your signature shade. So, we left it up to the pro to pick the 10 best red lipsticks of 2022 for every skin tone.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Did You Know Amazon Is Having A Massive Beauty Sale Right Now? Shop All The Best Deals Here!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It looks like Christmas came early. If you haven’t heard, Amazon is currently hosting a Holiday Beauty Haul event, featuring thousands of deals on everything from Allure ‘Best of Beauty’ winners to the year’s top trending beauty products. With deals like these, you can get all your holiday shopping done early (while also grabbing a treat or two for yourself).
Lizzo Shares Her Sensitive Skin-Care Routine (Including a Drugstore Staple)
She details her product picks in a recent TikTok video.
Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
All About the "Double Lip Line" You're Hearing About On TikTok
Reply to @your.missing.left.sock you might have a double lip line if you identify with any of these: 💋 when the colour of your lip & 3D part of your lip don’t align 💋 the colour looks like it leaks out of the 3D part 💋 usually more prominent on the sides of the mouth 💋 can create “clown lips” when lined normally 💋 can make people think lipstick doesn’t suit them ✨ VERY common (Gigi hadid & Rihanna have them) ✨ makes it easier to line your lips to look pouty #doublelipline #celebritymakeup #muatips #lipstickhack.
Bustle
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Bustle
Girlpuppy Wants To Be The Hannah Montana Of Indie Pop
Becca Harvey, who performs under the moniker Girlpuppy, imbues her music with a kaleidoscope of pop culture references. On her recently released debut album, When I’m Alone, there are allusions to everything from the novel Daisy Jones and the Six, to The Twilight Saga: New Moon, to actor Sam Rockwell. But there’s one hidden meaning she’s not willing to expound on. “There's a lyric in ‘Swallow’ where I'm like, ‘We can watch all of your movies. I'll cry after each one,’” the 23-year-old tells Bustle. “It's about someone I've never met, an actor. But it's a secret [because] he could be attainable.”
Bustle
Rihanna Wore A Corset Dress In Her New "Lift Me Up" Music Video
With the newest film in the Marvel franchise officially in theaters November 11, Rihanna has ended her musical hiatus, lending her talent to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The mogul created an incredible music video for the emotional song “Lift Me Up,” complete with a very on-brand look.
Sephora Holiday Sale 2022: Score top deals on celeb beauty must-haves
Ready to add A-list-loved products to your Sephora shopping list? The beauty retailer’s VIB Holiday Sale is in full swing, offering a slew of markdowns, so major they only happen twice a year. And in addition to a bevy of royal-loved beauty buys, the deep discounts include countless celebrity favorites — ranging from supermodel-approved lip masks to the skincare secrets stars swear by. Plus, just days after Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things announcement, the sale also offers the chance to stock up on some of the media mogul’s new must-haves. Discounts vary by membership level, with Sephora shoppers at the free-to-join “Insider” level scoring 10%...
Bustle
The Revenge Dress Scene Was “Pure Pressure,” Says The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki
When Netflix announced Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown, all the actor’s friends wanted to know was whether she’d get to wear the coveted “revenge dress”, as told British Vogue. It was then that the penny really dropped for Debicki, and that she “started to realise how symbolic this dress is to people.”
Comments / 0