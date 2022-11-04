Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
msn.com
Carlos Alcaraz, Turin at risk: "It's tough." And he quotes Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz injured in Paris-Bercy quarterfinal: "The Atp Finals in Turin? It's tough." Carlos Alcaraz in the press conference after withdrawing from the quarterfinal of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 against Holger Rune admitted that he does not know if he will be there in Turin for the Atp Finals in 10 days.
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime surprised by Rune’s rise: “He exposed my weaknesses”
It was always going to take something special to end Felix Auger-Aliassime‘s winning streak of 16 matches – including three titles in three weeks – and Holger Rune found it at the Paris Masters on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dane was aggressive throughout and never allowed the Canadian...
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in...
FOX Sports
Djokovic and Tsitsipas reach Paris semis, Alcaraz retires
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title. Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the...
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766. 3....
Two weeks before start of World Cup, Lionel Messi suffers injury scare
Lionel Messi has already said that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last chance to add a World Cup winner's medal to his otherwise complete, glittering trophy cabinet.
tennismajors.com
Rune creates history by becoming first to beat 5 top 10 players to win an ATP title
With his stunning win over 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, Danish teen Holger Rune has become the first player in ATP history to beat five top 10 players to win an ATP title (outside of the ATP Finals). Rune began the week...
tennismajors.com
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas named in Costa Rica squad
Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have been named in Costa Rica's squad for the Qatar World Cup. Midfielder Bryan Ruiz, 37, who played for Fulham, is also included along with Sunderland striker Jewison Bennette. Brandon Aguilera, 19, a midfielder on loan at Guanacasteca from...
SFGate
Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
ng-sportingnews.com
Barcelona Europa League playoffs draw 2022/23 vs. Manchester United: Fixtures, schedule, history and odds to win
Barcelona fell short of expectations in the UEFA Champions League this season, finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, thus eliminated from the knockout stage of competition. As third-place finishers in the group, however, the Blaugrana have a chance to come good as they drop to...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas sets up Djokovic semi-final clash in Paris, sweeps aside Paul
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, beat American Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-4 to reach the last four of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Friday evening. Tsitsipas maintained his 100 per cent record over the American, which now extends to three matches, in which he has not dropped a single set.
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Comments / 0