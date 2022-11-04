Read full article on original website
Each team's biggest offseason need
Baseball’s offseason shopping spree is underway, giving all 30 clubs an opportunity to address the areas they feel need the most attention in 2023 and beyond. Some will try to bolster their rosters with an eye toward contention, while others will continue to build an infrastructure with the hopes of returning to the postseason in the near future.
Wheeler dominant before early hook adds to Phils' what-ifs
HOUSTON -- In order for the Phillies to save their season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, they needed their ace, Zack Wheeler, at his very best in the biggest start of his life. It’s just that nobody -- perhaps not even Wheeler himself -- seemed to know what to expect after the right-hander showed significantly diminished velocity in Game 2 while dealing with self-professed arm fatigue.
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces an eight-week recovery after breaking his left index finger while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Houston’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Phillies on Saturday night. • Shop for Astros World Series champs gear. Bregman...
The most clutch postseason performances
Players spend six months working their way through hot and cold streaks hoping to finish the year with solid all-around numbers. But it's just a few weeks in October that can cement a player's legacy in the eyes of both fans and the history books. Some postseason heroes were already...
‘An easy yes’: Yankees pick up Severino’s club option for '23
NEW YORK -- Picking up Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was “an easy yes,” according to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, a decision that the club made official on Monday. “He’s been a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy...
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
Notable trades made during the GM Meetings
The annual General Managers Meetings in November don't get as much press as the Winter Meetings a month later, but they give team executives an important opportunity to discuss issues around the league and start thinking in earnest about the directions of their offseasons. With key decision-makers for every franchise...
Baseball world celebrates Dusty's historic WS title
After winning his first World Series title as a manager in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, Astros skipper Dusty Baker was overjoyed. When right fielder Kyle Tucker caught the last out, Baker's coaching and support staff jumped all over him in the dugout as he held on to the railing to avoid toppling over.
With Skip on board, how will coaching staff shake out?
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Now that Skip Schumaker has been introduced as the new Marlins manager, what does that mean for the rest of the coaching staff?
Here's how Grifol plans to improve White Sox
CHICAGO -- Ask 100 White Sox fans how to describe the 2022 season, and some form of the phrase “highly disappointing” will come up in two-thirds of their responses -- if not more. But Pedro Grifol, as the Royals' bench coach, had a slightly different view of last...
Who will sign Judge? Here are the top options
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. Position: Outfielder (CF/RF) Team: New York Yankees. Age (as of Opening Day 2023): 30. 2022 stats: .311/.425/.686, 62 HR, 131 RBIs,...
Why the Royals tabbed Quatraro as manager
KANSAS CITY -- When Royals owner John Sherman made a change in baseball operations leadership in September, firing president of baseball operations Dayton Moore and promoting executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo, it was increasingly clear that Sherman wanted to see change throughout the organization. And it started...
9 teams that could define the winter
Bring on the rumors, the rumblings, the swaps and the signings. Bring on the competitiveness of construction and the palpable appeal of what looks good on paper. Bring on the Hot Stove season -- the best time of the year (that doesn’t, you know, involve actual games). • Top...
Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch
The Astros capturing their second World Series championship and first since 2017 capped a memorable 2022 season, leaving the other 29 clubs wondering what must be done to put them in position to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall. This year’s free-agent market features some superstar names, while the...
Manoah a Cy Young finalist after breakout year
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah has been named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award, recognizing an exceptional season for the 24-year-old ace who has quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone. Manoah posted a 2.24 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2022, hauling 196 2/3 remarkably consistent innings....
Rising O's see Rutschman (ROY), Hyde (MOY) named award finalists
The Orioles’ breakthrough 2022 season has resulted in national recognition for a pair of key figures in the franchise’s turnaround. On Monday, manager Brandon Hyde and catcher Adley Rutschman were named finalists for Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards. Hyde is among the three finalists for American League Manager of the Year, along with Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Seattle’s Scott Servais. Rutschman is up for AL Rookie of the Year with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
Antonetti named Exec of the Year after young Guardians take leap in '22
LAS VEGAS -- Sometimes the best moves a team can make are internal rather than external, which Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti proved this season. Antonetti had no fear of calling on any up-and-coming prospect this year, which awarded him and his team with a 92-win season and an AL Central title. Now Antonetti can have some hardware of his own: He was named MLB’s 2022 Executive of the Year on Tuesday.
2 MVP finalists and 1 up for ROY: Cards eye hefty BBWAA haul
ST. LOUIS -- Spectacular seasons for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- performances that pushed the Cardinals to an NL Central crown -- made them MVP finalists, while teammate Brendan Donovan’s rookie season continues to get better and better. Arenado and Goldschmidt were joined by Padres star third baseman...
Angels not going to trade Ohtani, says GM Minasian
It's not exactly a surprise given his unique skillset as a two-way superstar but the Angels don't plan to trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke to reporters at the annual General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas on Monday and reaffirmed that he has no plans to trade Ohtani this offseason.
