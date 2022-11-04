After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.

