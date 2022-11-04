Read full article on original website
ATP Rankings: Rune joins No 1 Alcaraz inside the top-10, Tsitsipas jumps to No 3, Auger-Aliassime to No 6
History has been made by Holger Rune! The Paris Masters champion becomes the first Danish man to ever officially rank inside the ATP’s top-10, thanks to his tremendous title run in Bercy, but he wasn’t the only one moving to a career-high inside the top-10. Scroll down for more details…
Flawless Caroline Garcia serves up perfection in Fort Worth, defeating Sabalenka for WTA Finals crown
Since June, Caroline Garcia has been a force to be reckoned with on tour, racking up wins – and titles at an alarming rate. But the Frenchwoman saved her best and brightest for the final day of the 2022 season, as she dialed up a near-perfect serving performance to battle past Aryna Sabalenka for her biggest career title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
“In the morning, it was not like the other days” – how Holger Rune convinced himself that he could beat Djokovic
How to beat, on one of the most prestigious courts in the world, a player with whom you took selfies a handful of years ago? Holger Rune had to solve this equation on Sunday on the Centre Court of the Rolex Paris Masters, one of the most storied in our sport. He did it quite brilliantly, at the cost of specific mental work.
Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
Rune: “My heart was almost in my brain” during Paris Masters final against Djokovic
When you are 19 and playing in your first Masters 1000 final, there isn’t a cache of banked experience to rely on when things get tense. And tense they got on Sunday during the Paris Masters final, as Holger Rune suddenly found himself serving for the title and a top-10 ranking with Novak Djokovic across the net from him and the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10
After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
Rune creates history by becoming first to beat 5 top 10 players to win an ATP title
With his stunning win over 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, Danish teen Holger Rune has become the first player in ATP history to beat five top 10 players to win an ATP title (outside of the ATP Finals). Rune began the week...
Victorious Rune on beating Djokovic for Paris Masters title: “It’s probably the best feeling of my career”
Danish teenager Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday – a match in which he held his nerve superbly in a tense final game – was “probably the best feeling of my life”. The 19-year-old completed a dream...
Djokovic encouraged by Paris form ahead of ATP Finals: “Hopefully I’ll be at my best”
Novak Djokovic came off a close second best at the Paris Masters on Sunday but says his game is in a good place as he heads to the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No 1 was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final, a disappointing end to a good week, that saw the Serb reach his second Masters 1000 title of the year.
Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia
Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
Mertens and Kudermetova rally late against Krejcikova and Siniakova to claim doubles title at WTA Finals
Faced with a daunting deficit in the championship tiebreak, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens steeled themselves and played with poise down the stretch, rallying from 7-2 down to produce a stunning 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 triumph over defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to win the WTA Finals doubles title.
Garcia storms past Sakkari and will play for biggest career title at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is saving her best for last in 2022. The Frenchwoman pushed into her biggest career final on Sunday, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, and will play for the title at the WTA Finals on Monday. Garcia, seeded sixth, will face either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the...
Caty McNally lifts the trophy at Dow Tennis Classic, will crack top-100
American Catherine McNally, the No 7 seed, lifted the Dow Tennis Classic trophy by defeating German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Sunday evening. The American will make her top-100 debut when the new rankings are released. This is such a special week🫶🏼🫶🏼 Thank you Midland…...
“Fully aware that that’s not the ideal solution for athletes on important matches” – Paris Masters TD Pioline on late night finishes
Paris Masters Tournament Director Cedric Pioline has said that he is fully aware that late night matches are not the best option for players but does not know what an ideal solution would look like. The tournament came under heavy criticism this year after one of the second round matches...
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
November 8, 2007: Henin’s double-bagel revenge
On this day, November 8, 2007, in the Masters Cup round-robin, Justine Henin executed a brutal revenge against Marion Bartoli. The Belgian had lost to Bartoli a few months before in the Wimbledon semi-finals (1-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Henin, who had not lost a single match since Wimbledon, showed no mercy and blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
WTA Rankings: Swiatek ends with second-highest year-end total; Garcia climbs to No 4
Poland’s Iga Swiatek ends the 2022 season at the top of the WTA rankings with the second highest year-end rankings tally in WTA history behind Serena Williams (in 2013). Swiatek, who was ousted in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, finishes with 11,085 points. That’s second to only Serena Williams’ 2013 year-end tally of 13,260 points.
