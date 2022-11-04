ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Flawless Caroline Garcia serves up perfection in Fort Worth, defeating Sabalenka for WTA Finals crown

Since June, Caroline Garcia has been a force to be reckoned with on tour, racking up wins – and titles at an alarming rate. But the Frenchwoman saved her best and brightest for the final day of the 2022 season, as she dialed up a near-perfect serving performance to battle past Aryna Sabalenka for her biggest career title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
tennismajors.com

Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
tennismajors.com

Rune: “My heart was almost in my brain” during Paris Masters final against Djokovic

When you are 19 and playing in your first Masters 1000 final, there isn’t a cache of banked experience to rely on when things get tense. And tense they got on Sunday during the Paris Masters final, as Holger Rune suddenly found himself serving for the title and a top-10 ranking with Novak Djokovic across the net from him and the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
tennismajors.com

“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10

After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic encouraged by Paris form ahead of ATP Finals: “Hopefully I’ll be at my best”

Novak Djokovic came off a close second best at the Paris Masters on Sunday but says his game is in a good place as he heads to the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No 1 was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final, a disappointing end to a good week, that saw the Serb reach his second Masters 1000 title of the year.
tennismajors.com

Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia

Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
tennismajors.com

Caty McNally lifts the trophy at Dow Tennis Classic, will crack top-100

American Catherine McNally, the No 7 seed, lifted the Dow Tennis Classic trophy by defeating German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Sunday evening. The American will make her top-100 debut when the new rankings are released. This is such a special week🫶🏼🫶🏼 Thank you Midland…...
tennismajors.com

With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest

This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
tennismajors.com

November 8, 2007: Henin’s double-bagel revenge

On this day, November 8, 2007, in the Masters Cup round-robin, Justine Henin executed a brutal revenge against Marion Bartoli. The Belgian had lost to Bartoli a few months before in the Wimbledon semi-finals (1-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Henin, who had not lost a single match since Wimbledon, showed no mercy and blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
tennismajors.com

A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season

Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
tennismajors.com

WTA Rankings: Swiatek ends with second-highest year-end total; Garcia climbs to No 4

Poland’s Iga Swiatek ends the 2022 season at the top of the WTA rankings with the second highest year-end rankings tally in WTA history behind Serena Williams (in 2013). Swiatek, who was ousted in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, finishes with 11,085 points. That’s second to only Serena Williams’ 2013 year-end tally of 13,260 points.

