tennismajors.com

Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
tennismajors.com

Lehecka makes fast start at Next Gen Finals

Czech Jiri Lehecka made a perfect start at the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday as he beat Italian Francesca Passaro in straight sets in the first match of this year’s competition. The 20-year-old No 5 seed, who has risen to No 74 after a breakthrough year on...
tennismajors.com

Dominic Stricker serves his way past Jack Draper in three tiebreaks at Next Gen Finals in Milan

World No 111 Dominic Stricker rode lights-out serving past 41st-ranked Jack Draper in Milan, notching a 4-3(5), 4-3(5), 4-3(5) victory on his Next Gen ATP Finals debut. The 20-year-old Swiss dropped just one first-serve point in the second and third sets combined as he edged the rising Brit in a tight battle of big serves and first strikes.
tennismajors.com

Rune: “My heart was almost in my brain” during Paris Masters final against Djokovic

When you are 19 and playing in your first Masters 1000 final, there isn’t a cache of banked experience to rely on when things get tense. And tense they got on Sunday during the Paris Masters final, as Holger Rune suddenly found himself serving for the title and a top-10 ranking with Novak Djokovic across the net from him and the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
tennismajors.com

“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10

After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
tennismajors.com

LP Open by IND: Kovinic moves into last 16

Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, defeated American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-0, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the LP Open by IND on Monday evening. Kovinic, ranked No 79, will play Japanese Yuki Naito next.
tennismajors.com

With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest

This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
tennismajors.com

November 8, 2007: Henin’s double-bagel revenge

On this day, November 8, 2007, in the Masters Cup round-robin, Justine Henin executed a brutal revenge against Marion Bartoli. The Belgian had lost to Bartoli a few months before in the Wimbledon semi-finals (1-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Henin, who had not lost a single match since Wimbledon, showed no mercy and blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.

