Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
tennismajors.com
“In the morning, it was not like the other days” – how Holger Rune convinced himself that he could beat Djokovic
How to beat, on one of the most prestigious courts in the world, a player with whom you took selfies a handful of years ago? Holger Rune had to solve this equation on Sunday on the Centre Court of the Rolex Paris Masters, one of the most storied in our sport. He did it quite brilliantly, at the cost of specific mental work.
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Rune joins No 1 Alcaraz inside the top-10, Tsitsipas jumps to No 3, Auger-Aliassime to No 6
History has been made by Holger Rune! The Paris Masters champion becomes the first Danish man to ever officially rank inside the ATP’s top-10, thanks to his tremendous title run in Bercy, but he wasn’t the only one moving to a career-high inside the top-10. Scroll down for more details…
tennismajors.com
Lehecka makes fast start at Next Gen Finals
Czech Jiri Lehecka made a perfect start at the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday as he beat Italian Francesca Passaro in straight sets in the first match of this year’s competition. The 20-year-old No 5 seed, who has risen to No 74 after a breakthrough year on...
tennismajors.com
Dominic Stricker serves his way past Jack Draper in three tiebreaks at Next Gen Finals in Milan
World No 111 Dominic Stricker rode lights-out serving past 41st-ranked Jack Draper in Milan, notching a 4-3(5), 4-3(5), 4-3(5) victory on his Next Gen ATP Finals debut. The 20-year-old Swiss dropped just one first-serve point in the second and third sets combined as he edged the rising Brit in a tight battle of big serves and first strikes.
tennismajors.com
Rune creates history by becoming first to beat 5 top 10 players to win an ATP title
With his stunning win over 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, Danish teen Holger Rune has become the first player in ATP history to beat five top 10 players to win an ATP title (outside of the ATP Finals). Rune began the week...
tennismajors.com
Rune: “My heart was almost in my brain” during Paris Masters final against Djokovic
When you are 19 and playing in your first Masters 1000 final, there isn’t a cache of banked experience to rely on when things get tense. And tense they got on Sunday during the Paris Masters final, as Holger Rune suddenly found himself serving for the title and a top-10 ranking with Novak Djokovic across the net from him and the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
tennismajors.com
Victorious Rune on beating Djokovic for Paris Masters title: “It’s probably the best feeling of my career”
Danish teenager Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday – a match in which he held his nerve superbly in a tense final game – was “probably the best feeling of my life”. The 19-year-old completed a dream...
tennismajors.com
“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10
After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
tennismajors.com
Garcia storms past Sakkari and will play for biggest career title at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is saving her best for last in 2022. The Frenchwoman pushed into her biggest career final on Sunday, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, and will play for the title at the WTA Finals on Monday. Garcia, seeded sixth, will face either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the...
tennismajors.com
No plans to sell the license but considering other cities in France: Pioline on the future of the Paris Masters
Paris Masters Tournament Director Cedric Pioline has said that there are no plans to sell the tournament license but did confirm that moving the tournament out of Paris is an option on the table. Despite record-breaking crowds this week, the Paris Masters faces challenges in the coming years as it...
tennismajors.com
Munich, Paris, Mouratoglou: Everything you always wanted to know about Holger Rune (but never had time to find out) – updated with Paris Masters title
Holger Rune won the first Masters 1000 title of his career in Paris and will break into the top 10 on Monday. Here are the answers to questions you might have about the Dane. How did Holger Rune make history at the Paris Masters in 2022?. Holger Rune became the...
tennismajors.com
LP Open by IND: Kovinic moves into last 16
Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, defeated American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-0, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the LP Open by IND on Monday evening. Kovinic, ranked No 79, will play Japanese Yuki Naito next.
tennismajors.com
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
tennismajors.com
November 8, 2007: Henin’s double-bagel revenge
On this day, November 8, 2007, in the Masters Cup round-robin, Justine Henin executed a brutal revenge against Marion Bartoli. The Belgian had lost to Bartoli a few months before in the Wimbledon semi-finals (1-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Henin, who had not lost a single match since Wimbledon, showed no mercy and blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Comments / 0