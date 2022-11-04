Oregon State Basketball is finally back, and despite being pushed to the brink by the Rainbow Wahine of Hawaii, the Beavers pulled off a season opening 61-60 win. While Talia von Oelhoffen got the scoring started with a layup off a fast break, it was Hawaii who took control of the game early. With a 7 point quarter from Kallin Spiller, and a pair of three pointers from Lily Wahinekapu, the Rainbow Wahine jumped out to a 20-7 lead, before Lily Hansford hit a three for the Beavers to cut the Hawaii lead to 20-10 at the end of the first.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO