Florida State

US News and World Report

NY Attorney General, a Thorn in Trump's Side, Seeks 2nd Term

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry,...
NEW YORK STATE
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Appeals New York Court Order for Watchdog at Company

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to...
NEW YORK STATE
US News and World Report

North Dakota Republican John Hoeven Seeks Third Senate Term

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party's endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn't...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Criticizes Moves Against Guatemalan Judges, Prosecutors

WASHINGTON/GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -A senior U.S. government official on Tuesday criticized what he described as troubling moves against Guatemalan judges and prosecutors who oversee corruption and human rights cases, criticism that Guatemala's government dismissed as ill-informed. The rebuke from U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price comes as the government...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Panama Judge Calls Two Ex-Presidents to Trial in Odebrecht Probe

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -A Panama judge on Tuesday called two former presidents, as well as a slate of other high-profile figures, to trial over money-laundering related to the Odebrecht bribery probe, a sweeping corruption investigation which has rippled across Latin America. The country's state attorney's office said a judge had...
The Associated Press

GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

VoteCast: Inflation, Democracy Spur Voters, Trump-Biden Too

WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in a midterm election in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow, AP VoteCast shows. The survey depicts...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is untenable.
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russia Destroying Civilian Ships on River in Southern Standoff

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's army accused Russia on Sunday of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied southern region of Kherson that Kyiv's forces are trying to capture. Ukrainian forces have been piling pressure on Russian troops on the western...
US News and World Report

Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
ARIZONA STATE
KDAF

Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope

Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro's Party Gears up to Be Lula's Opposition, Will Back Him Again in 2026

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The party of Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, recently defeated by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be the main opposition to Lula when he takes office on Jan. 1, its leader, Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Tuesday. The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) emerged from elections...

