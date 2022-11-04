Read full article on original website
NY Attorney General, a Thorn in Trump's Side, Seeks 2nd Term
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry,...
Donald Trump Appeals New York Court Order for Watchdog at Company
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to...
Ukraine Says It Never Refused to Negotiate With Russia, Wants Talks With Putin Successor
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Monday that Kyiv had never refused to negotiate with Moscow and that it was ready for talks with Russia's future leader, but not with Vladimir Putin. The comments on Twitter by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report on...
North Dakota Republican John Hoeven Seeks Third Senate Term
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party's endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn't...
U.S. Criticizes Moves Against Guatemalan Judges, Prosecutors
WASHINGTON/GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -A senior U.S. government official on Tuesday criticized what he described as troubling moves against Guatemalan judges and prosecutors who oversee corruption and human rights cases, criticism that Guatemala's government dismissed as ill-informed. The rebuke from U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price comes as the government...
Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal...
Election Results: Josh Shapiro projected to defeat Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
Shapiro, the state's two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania's campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge of TV ads.
Panama Judge Calls Two Ex-Presidents to Trial in Odebrecht Probe
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -A Panama judge on Tuesday called two former presidents, as well as a slate of other high-profile figures, to trial over money-laundering related to the Odebrecht bribery probe, a sweeping corruption investigation which has rippled across Latin America. The country's state attorney's office said a judge had...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest News: Kyiv Reaffirms Tough Line on Talks, Seeks Grain Deal Extension
(Reuters) - Ukraine doubled down on its tough stance on negotiations with Russia, saying they could only resume once the Kremlin relinquishes all Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv would fight on even if it is "stabbed in the back" by its allies. DIPLOMACY. * The main condition for the resumption...
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
VoteCast: Inflation, Democracy Spur Voters, Trump-Biden Too
WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in a midterm election in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow, AP VoteCast shows. The survey depicts...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is untenable.
Pelosi Says Attack on Her Husband Will Affect Decision Whether to Retire
(Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the recent attack on her husband by a hammer-wielding intruder in their home was especially painful to her knowing she was "the target" and would factor into her decision about when to retire from Congress. Appearing on CNN in her...
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
Ukraine Says Russia Destroying Civilian Ships on River in Southern Standoff
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's army accused Russia on Sunday of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied southern region of Kherson that Kyiv's forces are trying to capture. Ukrainian forces have been piling pressure on Russian troops on the western...
Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope
Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise.
Bolsonaro's Party Gears up to Be Lula's Opposition, Will Back Him Again in 2026
BRASILIA (Reuters) -The party of Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, recently defeated by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be the main opposition to Lula when he takes office on Jan. 1, its leader, Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Tuesday. The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) emerged from elections...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinches win over Democrat Stacey Abrams.
GOP’s Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kermit Jones in close race for 3rd Congressional District
Running in a district that leaned Republican, Jones was often reluctant to talk about the Democratic Party.
