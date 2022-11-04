Read full article on original website
Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village
The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant
Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival Returns to Dallas
The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival will be at Reverchon Park Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The outdoor festival will turn the 43-acre park into an outdoor art gallery with 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers, and artists who practice other mediums. There will also be artist demonstrations, local food trucks and vendors, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, and more.
Vege Out at Addison’s Vegan Food Fest November 12
The largest vegan food festival is coming to Addison Saturday, Nov. 12. Vegandale is making its first stop in Texas after festivals in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. The festival will feature close to 100 vendors providing vegan food, beverages, gifts, and services. Local companies participating in...
More Tree Trouble in the Bubble
Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
Home Not Alone: Blue Tulip Provides Travelers Peace of Mind
Dallas native Carol Stine has her roots planted deep in the heart of Texas. She graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1975 and earned a degree in finance from Texas A&M University in 1979, followed by a master’s in business administration in 1985 from SMU. Along the way,...
Hockaday Falls in SPC Volleyball Final
Hockaday came up just short in its quest for a second consecutive SPC volleyball championship on Saturday in Houston. The Daisies were swept in the championship match by Houston Episcopal, which was the top seed in the tournament and playing on its home court. For the first time in more...
Big D Reads: History Lessons
The Rev. Michael Waters drew gasps with the props he brought for a Big D Reads discussion featuring faith leaders. “I would suggest this (a red MAGA hat) is the reincarnation today of this symbol (a Klansmen’s hood) a century ago,” Abundant Life A.M.E. Church’s pastor said.
Want To Reserve a Meeting Room At the UP Library? Note These Policy Changes
Those interested in reserving meeting rooms at the University Park Public Library will note changes to the meeting room policies and procedures and instructions and borrowing policy that the University Park City Council approved Nov. 1. In the “rental agreement” section, language was changed to clarify that charging admission fees,...
Panthers Swept by Liberty in Playoffs
The Hillcrest volleyball season ended on Friday, but not before the Panthers made some history during their brief playoff run. Frisco Liberty overwhelmed Hillcrest in a Class 5A Region II area round match in Carrollton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-5, giving an abrupt finish to an otherwise stellar season. The Panthers (16-12)...
November 2022 Midterm Election Results
Voters cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections Nov. 8. Of the more than 1.4 million registered voters in the county, the Dallas County Elections Department reported more than 189,000 voters had cast their ballot in Dallas County as of 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Early voting turnout was down...
