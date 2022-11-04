Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
5 Villains That Might be Interesting for a Fantastic Four Movie
It needs to be stated, again, that the Fantastic Four is a seriously needed movie for the MCU, and as of now, it would appear that things are rolling, but not quite as quickly as fans might like. One thing that’s uncertain this time is who the main villain is going to be since it doesn’t appear that Doctor Doom is the frontrunner for the role, even though he’s been one of the team’s most effective villains for decades.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: About Time
We all have those moments or occasions in our lives that we wish we could go back to because they were the happiest ones, or we wish we could change our course to avoid them because they were unpleasant. Would we use that power if we had it, is the question? The objective of About Time is to paint a picture of what this kind of situation would look like. Richard Curtis, a prominent producer, and screenwriter is the movie’s director. Despite the fact that it includes some aspects of fantasy, Richard Curtis is well-known for his work in romantic comedies, and About Time is no exception. It follows the tale of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers from his father that men in their lineage have the capacity to travel across time and, as a result, can go back to past events and memories. He uses his newly acquired abilities to pursue his romantic interests after ascertaining the newfound information. He meets a beautiful woman named Mary and tries to make the most of their time together by going over their embarrassing moments repeatedly in the hopes that she will fall in love with him and eventually marry him.
TVOvermind
5 Best Cigar Scenes in Movies
Some people like cigars. Others think they stink and are kind of nasty. But in the movies, cigars are often used as a prop that can affect and possibly enhance the appearance and overall appearance and attitude of those who smoke them. It’s not that big of a thing, cigars are, after all, just another part of a movie, but there is something about a person smoking a cigar that appeals to some folks and makes that character look a bit dangerous or even more manly to others.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Girl
It might not be a popular opinion, but there are movies in which Bella Thorne has played a rather unlikable character who is empowered and is otherwise kind of a miserable person that a lot of people don’t like for a reason. And yet, for all that, she happens to be looked up to by others as a strong and independent individual.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
Digital Trends
The scariest MCU characters ranked
The MCU is famous for its lighthearted and kid-friendly vibe. Most of its films are notorious for their abundance of jokes and low stakes, amounting to colorful and visually dazzling but unimpactful stories. The heroes are all clean-cut and safe, paragons of correctness and physical beauty. Meanwhile, most of the villains in the MCU are somewhat forgettable, posing only a fleeting challenge to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and acting more like nuisances than genuinely dangerous threats. All in all, there seems to be no room for weird or unconventional in the MCU, much less scary.
wegotthiscovered.com
These were the most watched horror movies in October, according to Letterboxd users
Horror enthusiasts leaned heavily into nostalgia throughout October to get their scares in, with high-profile franchises the most rewatched during Halloween month. Instead of giving indie horror flicks another geeze, fans went for the likes of Scream, Halloween, and the Hellraiser moves to get them into the spooky mood. Topping the list of most rewatched horror films in October was John Carpenter’s original Halloween, with sequels Halloween (2018), Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills all in the top ten.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints at More Lord of the Rings Movies
While speaking on their quarterly earnings call this week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hammered home that the company is focused on making sure that their biggest franchises become what drives their profits moving forward. Zaslav specifically called out their plans for adaptations of DC Comics characters (spotlighting the newly formed DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran) while also teasing that they'd like to get a new Harry Potter movie going by working with author JK Rowling. Another franchise that Zaslav called out however is The Lord of the Rings, back in the public eye in a big way thanks to Amazon Prime Video's new series. According to Zaslav, WBD still has film rights to the Tolkien stories and can exploit it.
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
TVOvermind
“The Expendables” (2010): Top Cast & Characters
What do you get when you take all your childhood action heroes, mix them up with newer ones, and try to make a movie? You get the first installment of The Expendables (2010). No doubt, it was one of the selling points of the movie. The nostalgic feeling you get watching them come together on a mission is something better felt than told.
TVOvermind
The Thing vs. Pennywise: Who Survives?
Reading through the various opinions on a fight of this magnitude is interesting since a lot of people believe that Pennywise, or It, would be completely dominant in such a fight, and they’re not entirely wrong. The reality of this matchup is that the Thing from John Carpenter’s movie has one glaring drawback that could also end up being an advantage if things worked out as would be needed. Looking at this from a certain perspective, one has to be able to admit that the Thing might be able to find a way to bother Pennywise for a bit, especially if the two creatures don’t fully understand each other.
digitalspy.com
New Godzilla movie confirmed by Toho
Happy birthday to legendary monster Godzilla who turned 68 on Thursday (November 3). And to celebrate the King of Monsters' big day, Japanese studio Toho announced that a new Godzilla film will arrive in exactly a year's time. The film will be Toho’s first domestic Japanese Godzilla flick since Shin...
TVOvermind
Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters
A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace. Jim’s career started...
