We all have those moments or occasions in our lives that we wish we could go back to because they were the happiest ones, or we wish we could change our course to avoid them because they were unpleasant. Would we use that power if we had it, is the question? The objective of About Time is to paint a picture of what this kind of situation would look like. Richard Curtis, a prominent producer, and screenwriter is the movie’s director. Despite the fact that it includes some aspects of fantasy, Richard Curtis is well-known for his work in romantic comedies, and About Time is no exception. It follows the tale of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers from his father that men in their lineage have the capacity to travel across time and, as a result, can go back to past events and memories. He uses his newly acquired abilities to pursue his romantic interests after ascertaining the newfound information. He meets a beautiful woman named Mary and tries to make the most of their time together by going over their embarrassing moments repeatedly in the hopes that she will fall in love with him and eventually marry him.

