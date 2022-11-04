Read full article on original website
Jacob Tremblay's Grown-Up Red Carpet Appearance Sends Internet Into A Frenzy
The 16-year-old actor, best known for 2015's "Room," stunned fans after turning up at the "My Father’s Dragon" premiere in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving
Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions to the world is an exercise in narcissism, indulgence, and oversharing… right?
