Keyshia Cole Pulls Son DJ From Kanye West's Donda Academy As Fallout Over Rapper's Antisemitic Rant Continues

Singer Keyshia Cole unenrolled her son DJ from Kanye West's Donda Academy following the rapper's antisemitic rants, RadarOnline.com has learned amid reports that several Jewish staffers at the school have quit in droves.

The Let It Go performer revealed she had to put her foot down after seeing a concerning Twitter post from West responding to criticism from Boosie Badazz, who slammed the Yeezy designer's "White Lives Matter" shirts worn during his season 9 fashion show in Paris.

Cole shared the update on social media after one fan raised their concerns.

"Donda Academy shut down and I have to ask … what kind of parent sends a kid to an unaccredited religious indoctrination center where you have to sign an NDA to enroll? For $15 k/year? Who listens to Ye speak and goes, 'I'll trust this man with my child,' the Twitter post read, to which she replied by confirming DJ was no longer a student there.

"I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after Ye said he was back to shoot the school up, that scared me a bit," she tweeted, likely referencing his post responding to Boosie.

In a message that has since been deleted, West told Boosie to back off.

Responding in all-caps, West tweeted, "DON'T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD A-- ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME I'M THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW I'M BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP."

Cole later replied to the NDA portion of the fan's tweet, saying that she was never asked to sign one, adding, "[I don't know] who may have but that wasn't brought up to us."

Amid the antisemitism controversy, the school's principal informed parents that West decided to shut the doors immediately for the foreseeable future.

However, hours later, parents received another email stating that the school would reopen the following day.

RadarOnline.com has learned that West's billion-dollar empire faces devastating loss after Adidas parted ways with the rapper.

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," they announced in a statement.

For context, the end of the partnership between Adidas and his Yeezy products is reportedly expected to "have a short-term negative impact" of $250 million on Adidas' 2022 net income.

Other high-end fashion brands such as Balenciaga and Vogue also cut ties with West after tweeting that he wanted to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."