INTERNET CITY, LISBON, Nov. 4th, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Web Summit Lisbon in Portugal as a proud sponsor and exhibitor. Lisbon has been on LBank’s list of destinations for a while and it was great for the top-20 crypto exchange to finally set foot in Europe officially. The 4-day event gathered over 70,000 attendees and is one of the biggest crypto events of the year. This was also the first live Web Summit event in the past two years, giving LBank the special opportunities to connect in person with their users in Europe.

2 DAYS AGO