dailyhodl.com
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems and go-to-market to DeSo – the leader in blockchain technology for creator content. Salil Shah, former Meta and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised $200 million from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, CAA and Coinbase.
morningbrew.com
Ethereum community builds a better Web3
Here’s a word you don’t often hear used to describe crypto: wholesome. Wholesome? The intersection of tech and finance that has made and lost fortunes while governments and ordinary people just try to stay afloat? The industry that makes headlines because of stolen billions? Maybe crypto is wholesome the same way Succession is a family TV show. No, actual wholesome. Ted Lasso Christmas episode wholesome.
bitcoinist.com
Introducing Self, the Web3 Fraud Prevention Platform
London — November 3, 2022 — Self, the Web3 fraud prevention platform and decentralised trust network, has announced their recent beta launch. Harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the Self platform solves fraud and the many issues surrounding it. The Self Network provides an array of user benefits spanning digital identity, data sovereignty, and end-to-end encrypted communications, with the open platform allowing developers to create a broad range of additional products. A comprehensive set of APIs and SDKs allows businesses to seamlessly integrate Self into their existing platforms and workflows.
bitcoinist.com
The Covesting Copy Trading Module: Monetize Your Audience By Attracting Followers
With the gig economy booming and social media networks showing sustainable growth in new followers, there is a rush to monetize one’s audience successfully and profit from any potential influence. Users push products, paid services, private channels, and more. For skilled traders with a sizable audience, there is a...
bitcoinist.com
LBank’s Successful Web Summit Lisbon Exhibition, Free to Ride Campaign, and more
INTERNET CITY, LISBON, Nov. 4th, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Web Summit Lisbon in Portugal as a proud sponsor and exhibitor. Lisbon has been on LBank’s list of destinations for a while and it was great for the top-20 crypto exchange to finally set foot in Europe officially. The 4-day event gathered over 70,000 attendees and is one of the biggest crypto events of the year. This was also the first live Web Summit event in the past two years, giving LBank the special opportunities to connect in person with their users in Europe.
bitcoinist.com
Meta To Said ToAnnounce ‘Large-Scale’ Job Cuts Next Week – Its Metaverse Project Doomed?
Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, continues to decline requests for comments after its plans for a massive workforce reduction set to be announced next week leaked and became the subject of conversations over the internet. Instead of providing clear answers, a spokesperson for the company deferred...
bitcoinist.com
Google Becomes Solana Validator, SOL Ignites With 15% Increase
Solana (SOL) has painted its short-term price gauges in green after it responded positively to a recent development that involved its blockchain network and Google Cloud. After the cloud service provider announced it will now serve as validator for the Solana network, SOL initiated a rally that pumped its price by 15%, enabling it to briefly reach the $40 marker.
coingeek.com
Japan’s digital agency delves into DAOs, seeks to explore their ‘functions and roles’
The Digital Agency of Japan says it has created a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to study its operations and the wider Web 3.0 ecosystem. The move stems from the meeting of the Digital Agency on November 3, in which it pledged to use its newly created DAO to scrutinize its “functions and roles.” By the end of the study, the Digital Agency of Japan notes that it may consider bestowing legal status to DAO if they meet the requirements.
bitcoinist.com
3 Reasons Why You Should Invest In Meme Coins Like Dogelon Mars And Big Eyes Coin
Crypto is back! Market graphs are green again, investors are seeking new coins, and the prime mover of the market, Bitcoin (BTC), looks strong too. Is Christmas early this year? We think so. Meme coins have dominated the crypto market since Dogecoin’s unparalleled success. 2021 saw the launch of several...
bitcoinist.com
Xternity Receives $4.5M to Give Web2 Games the Web3 Treatment
Xternity has received $4.5 million in pre-seed investments to onboard Web2 games to Web3. Coinciding with the announcement, the startup also just launched its product in open Beta. Xternity builds no-code solutions that enable traditional game developers to implement Web3 functions effortlessly. The platform already supports leading blockchain networks such...
techaiapp.com
Movio wants to make your marketing videos with generative AI • TechCrunch
One of them is Movio, a two-year-old startup leveraging generative AI along with other machine learning frameworks like GAN to make videos featuring talking human avatars. The platform is going after marketers with a Canva-style drag-and-drop interface. Users will first pick from a range of templates, be it a theme for a shopping site or a trip to Japan. Then they can add a hyperrealistic avatar to be the video’s “spokesperson”, with speech generated by text input. The outfit, face, and voice of the AI-made human can be swapped with a click.
bitcoinist.com
Users Criticize DeFi For Refusing To Provide Access Based On Wallet Content
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one emerging sector in the crypto industry that has been in the limelight for a while. DeFi protocols offer users access to peer-to-peer digital exchanges, eliminating third-party involvement like banks. The DeFi sector boycotts the charges and payments often requested by banks in running traditional finance...
fintechmagazine.com
Fintech, IoT & 5G: How connectivity is transforming fintech
5G technology is revolutionising the financial services space through its super-fast low latency and real-time delivery applications. Increased connectivity led by 5G technology is revolutionising the financial services space through its super-fast low latency and real-time delivery applications. The global rollout is well underway - we track the technology’s history.
cryptobriefing.com
Covalent Onboards Layer 2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales
Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s Layer 2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when Layer 2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the Layer 2 chains it has indexed.
bitcoinist.com
Koinal adds fuel to crypto fire with raft of new features including Apple Pay, making crypto even more accessible and secure
London 09 November 2022: Koinal, the popular crypto trading platform owned by global fintech services group, SG Veteris, has teamed up with Apple to make investing in crypto even easier. It already allows payments through credit and debit cards or bank transfers, and it is now one of only a few providers to let people buy cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, providing its customers with even more choice.
bitcoinist.com
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Instagram is building native minting features for NFTs, while OpenSea finds itself in the middle of the heated ‘creator royalty’ debate. Creator monetization was a core pillar of much of last week’s NFT discussion, all while the ‘excitement to irrelevance’ spectrum of new NFT projects is seemingly accelerating (if Art Gobblers are any example).
CoinTelegraph
Crypto hits the main stage at Web Summit in front of record crowds
Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon has established itself as the spiritual home of one of the world’s largest technology events. Web Summit has called the Altice Arena home since 2016 and attracted a staggering 71,000 people in the latest edition of the conference. The effect of the event...
Why Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko is bullish on blockchain-based gaming in 2023
Looking ahead, Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko sees potential for growth in the blockchain-based gaming realm next year. “What I really would like to see, and this is happening already, is just more and more small creators, like artists who have a full-time job being able to go full-time into being a creator,” Yakovenko told Fortune. “There’s new business models that have much stronger guarantees for creator rights and revenue.”
cryptoglobe.com
Democracy4All, the International Conference on Politics and Technology, Consolidates in Barcelona
The international event Democracy4All (D4A), which has been held annually since 2019, returns on the 10th and 11th of November to La Llotja de Mar in Barcelona for its fourth edition, in a hybrid format, offering both online and in-person experiences, following the success of this model in 2021. During...
aiexpress.io
Want to optimize WhatsApp for data protection? Add archiving, says Worldr
Ever because the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of distant working, consumer-grade communication and collaboration apps like WhatApp and Microsoft Groups have performed an integral function in enabling workers to collaborate. In keeping with Veritas, 71% of workers globally admit to sharing delicate and business-critical information through prompt messaging and...
