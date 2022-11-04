Read full article on original website
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Unofficial Saline County election results: All precincts reporting
This page will be updated as election results are updated by the Saline County Clerk's Office. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results with all 73 precincts reporting. According to information from the Saline County Clerk's Office, 15,721 ballots were cast in Saline County for...
Burglar steals $1,400 bow, case from north Salina residence
A Salina man is missing a $1,400 bow and case after a burglary at his residence in the northern part of the city. The 26-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between midnight and 11 p.m. Saturday, someone entered his residence in the 1200 block of N. 11th Street and stole a Diamond Deploy bow and the hard case it was in, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Two arrested in Jackson County on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Thursday on drug charges during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck on 126th Rd. near U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction on November 3. The...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Election misinformation text messages sent to county residents
State Secretary Scott Schwab and the Secretary of State Office released a press release Oct. 31 warning Kansans against text messages with election misinformation sent to residents across the state over the previous weekend. Jeanne Livingston, Dickinson County clerk, said her office received a few calls Oct. 31 about the text messages.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Kemp, John S. 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Letourneau,...
Salina man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Alliance woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County today. "Blythe had just dropped off her fiancé Bailey to pick up a used truck that would be their future ranch truck. Blythe and Bailey were putting the pieces in place for their life together as husband and wife on a ranch. In fact, at the time of the crash that would soon happen, Bailey was following Blythe approximately two and a half miles behind her in this new used truck that they had purchased. At the time, Blythe was driving her Ford Escape SUV. In her vehicle, she had no other human passenger. She did have her and Bailey's four companions, their loyal dogs, not all of which would survive the upcoming event. And at the same time, the defendant, Mr. McElroy was traveling westbound on Highway 2. He was alone in his Camaro. At that time, he was driving on a suspended Kansas license and in fact, in Kansas, he did have a warrant out for his arrest. He had been drinking that morning, but he'd run out of alcohol and got in his car to go buy more alcohol. At approximately mile marker 92.5 in Box Butte County, Mr. McElroy crossed the center line and began driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 2. This was the lane that Blythe was properly driving in. Blythe made an evasive maneuver to try to avoid Mr. McElroy's oncoming car. She moved towards the north shoulder rather than trying to endanger herself by going into a ditch and the defendant then made another maneuver, returning to his lane, and he struck Miss Boness vehicle. As a result of this collision, Miss Boness was ejected and was killed."
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
Salina man backs pickup into neighbor's house, leaves scene
A local man was cited after he backed into his neighbor's house and then left the scene late Friday morning in central Salina. David Youtsey, 85, of Salina, backed his 2007 Ford Ranger out of his driveway in the 1400 block of Austin Circle, across the street, and into his neighbor's garage and house, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. He then left the scene.
Riley County Arrest Report November 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KELLI JO MARIE SAVALOJA, 39, Wamego, Theft of property lost or mislaid; Value less than $1,000; All other larceny; Bond $2,500. FRANCES ISABELL...
Salina man arrested Saturday after incident at convenience store
A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges after an incident at a north Salina convenience store Saturday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Casey's General Store, 500 N. Ohio Street, at approximately 3 p.m. for the report of a male subject with a gun, knife, and hammer. They made contact with Carlito Morales, 32, of Salina, who had two knives and a hammer.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Raymond F. Tremblay
Raymond F. Tremblay, age 88, entered into rest on November 6, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph, Kansas, surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1934, in Clay County, Kansas, to Phillip and Mary (Bachamp) Tremblay. Ray was a 1952 graduate of Clyde High School. Ray served...
Runners, walkers brave November chill in 1st Salina Crossroads Marathon event
The first Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is in the books and it was a success!. The qualifier for the Boston Marathon had 817 runners from 30 states registered. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to...
Concordia Blade-Empire
CCCC women drop Scotties, 69-53
HIGHLAND — Taking control of the game by scoring the first 16 points of the fourth quarter, the Cloud County Community College women’s basketball team would pass their first road test of the season by rallying past Highland Community College 69-53 Friday afternoon in Ben Allen Field House.
ksal.com
Man Tased, Arrested in Salina Store
A Salina woman escapes injury before her boyfriend entered a convenience store with knives and a hammer. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Carlito Morales was taken into custody after struggling with officers inside the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio on Saturday afternoon around 3pm.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0