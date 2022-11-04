Read full article on original website
Two Dogs
2d ago
Before we talk about a new hospital how about fixing the one we have? I personally know several people who have been permanently injured or suffered and very nearly died from surgical instruments or consumable sponges being left inside their bodies. My own sister in law nearly died from a punctured bowel due to the medical staff leaving an instrument in her abdomen. I know for certain that this and other incidents are far from isolated. There are many people who will go to St George before they go to Mesa View.
