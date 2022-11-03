Read full article on original website
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
Top Speed
Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip
TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
This Custom Porsche 911 Off-Roader Is A Volcano-Storming Dream Machine
The first test is complete, but similar Porsche off-road 911 adventures may be coming in the future.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Demonstrates the Art of Compromise
This may be news to our nation's political leaders, but "compromise" is not a dirty word. In fact, the notion of give-and-take can create something genuinely compelling. In the automotive arena, the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS stands as proof. The 911's Targa body style already exemplifies compromise. Its...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original
Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Six-Foot Wing And RS Style
German tuner DMC has released a new carbon fiber aero kit for the new Porsche 911 GT3. Not that the new GT3 needs any additional kudos. The RS version just claimed the N/A production car record around the Nurburgring. Despite that, DMC hopes the new aero bits will make the GT3 look more aggressive and go much faster. A tough ask, considering what one can already achieve using Porsche's own customization program.
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Debuts As A Lighter, Leaner 911 Built For Purists
Want a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3? Prepare to wait a year or pay a six-figure dealer markup. But if you're a more sensible buyer who realizes that it takes Max Verstappen-level skill to coax the most out of a GT3, there's a new 911 that offers a purer driving experience without the fluff. Say hello to the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T, a lighter Touring model based on the entry-level Carrera.
CAR AND DRIVER
Porsche Tests Safari-Style 911 Prototypes on the Side of a Volcano in Chile
Porsche tested two 911 prototypes with jacked-up suspensions and off-road tires on the side of a volcano. The prototypes were heavily modified versions of the 911 Carrera 4S, which has all-wheel drive and 443 horsepower. Along with stripped-down interiors and safari-esque styling, the prototypes scaled the volcano with an enhanced...
The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
Kevin Hart Unveils Dark Knight Buick Grand National With Cadillac V6 Power
Buick's electrified future is now set in stone, with models like the Electra arriving in a few short years. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the brand's past. Kevin Hart clearly hasn't, but that's to be expected from the well-known gearhead. At SEMA 2022, Kevin unveiled his latest one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with MagnaFlow. It's a custom Buick Grand National he dubbed "The Dark Knight."
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Only $2,000 for this great-looking electric Vintage VW bus, with a small twist
There’s something fun about trademark infringement reproducing retro-looking vehicles in an electric form factor. You get all of the exciting, old school design vibes that today’s automotive culture is sorely lacking, yet in a modern vehicle that doesn’t require two hours of wrenching for every hour of driving.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
