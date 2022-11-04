Kentucky Supreme Court suspends attorney representing Murray Independent Schools for misconduct in case involving client's wife

Ja’Ceon Terry was 7 years old when he suffocated to death in the care of people who were supposed to look after him when his parents could not. The boy was a ward of the state and had been staying at Brooklawn, a foster care facility in Louisville, Kentucky, for children with mental and behavioral needs, when he died July 17 of “positional asphyxia,” according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO