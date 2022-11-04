Kentucky Supreme Court suspends attorney representing Murray Independent Schools for misconduct in case involving client's wife

Read full article on original website
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘
The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Tennessee AG appeals, seeks to return Lindsey Lowe back to prison
The Tennessee Attorney General is appealing a judge's decision to grant Lindsey Lowe a new trial. The decision comes after Lowe's attorney provided evidence her client did not get a new trial.
Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case
Nov 3 (Reuters) - An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim sued Indiana's attorney general on Thursday, demanding an end to investigations seeking medical records about patients and their abortions.
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old sues AG after 'meritless complaints'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after he used "meritless" complaints to subpoena medical records.
A 7-year-old's death at a Kentucky youth facility exposes years of alleged abuses
Ja’Ceon Terry was 7 years old when he suffocated to death in the care of people who were supposed to look after him when his parents could not. The boy was a ward of the state and had been staying at Brooklawn, a foster care facility in Louisville, Kentucky, for children with mental and behavioral needs, when he died July 17 of “positional asphyxia,” according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
White Kentucky student who assaulted Black students to withdraw from school, per lawyer
The white University of Kentucky student who was caught on video assaulting Black students will voluntarily withdraw from the university, her lawyer told NBC News on Tuesday morning. “She’s going to withdraw from the university today or tomorrow,” attorney Fred Peters said of Sophia Rosing, 22, a senior who was...
University of Kentucky student arrested on accusations of assault, using racial slur
A University of Kentucky student has been arrested for physically and verbally assaulting another student. Sophia Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer. Arrest records show Rosing was arrested at Boyd Hall by UK police. She pleaded not guilty during an...
UK student facing criminal charges for drunken, racial tirade bonded out of jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Sophia Rosing was bonded out of jail around 6:00 p.m. Monday night. Her parents were present and covered her face as she left. A woman is arrested and facing criminal charges after an online video shows her calling a UK student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her.
Judge Who Signed Breonna Taylor Search Warrant Now in an Election Fight
The Kentucky judge who signed the no-knock warrant that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death is now in an election fight, as she faces her first challenger since 2014. In March 2020, Kentucky's 30th Circuit Court 5th Division Judge Mary M. Shaw signed the warrant executed at Taylor's home. Taylor was fatally shot by police officers who executed the search warrant, which resulted in mass protests and eventually federal charges against former officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
New Indiana Supreme Court justice ceremonially sworn in
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s newest state Supreme Court justice was ceremonially sworn in Tuesday, roughly two months before the Court hears a lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. The suit was filed by abortion providers alleging a right to privacy violation under the Indiana Constitution. Justice Derek Molter joined the bench in September, succeeding retiring […]
Election results: Kentucky Supreme Court
Here are the election results for Kentucky's Supreme Court District 6 race. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
Ohio Supreme Court sees latest round in dispute over assault sentence
COLUMBUS — In a legal dispute that seems to grow more tangled and obscure as it proceeds, Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals has defended its decision to dismiss a Rockbridge woman’s challenge of her 2011 sentencing in an assault case in Hocking County Common Pleas Court. Melanie Ogle has been fighting to overturn the outcome of her criminal case since shortly after her conviction in 2011. The case has gone up to the Fourth District Court, then up to the Ohio Supreme Court, back...
Updated: UK student charged with assault, accused of calling a student worker racial slurs
The University of Kentucky is investigating a “disturbing” incident which occurred early Sunday morning on campus at Boyd Residence Hall where a woman physically assaulted and spouted racial slurs at a student desk clerk. A video of an intoxicated young woman resisting and physically assaulting a student desk...
UK student from Northern Kentucky arrested, video of racial slurs posted
A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell was arrested early Sunday and video has surfaced of the student using racial slurs during a confrontation with a desk clerk on campus, the school's president said in a statement. Sophia Rosing, 22, is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assault on a police officer. The Fayette County jail website lists the student as Jane Doe, but university spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed Rosing is the student in...
