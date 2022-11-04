ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Stunning, sunny start to the weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOvWh_0izIesZy00

Meteorologist Molly Robey has your Friday evening forecast 02:59

BALTIMORE-- Saturday, the first leg of the weekend is shaping up to be stunning. Temp highs will cozily sit in the mid 70's, partnered with plenty of sunchine.

Sunday, temps stay moderately warm but clouds increase, welcoming chances for scattered showers throughout the area.

Drying back up by Monday, with temps boosting closer to the high 70's,possibily prompting record breaking highs for this time of year.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temps dip back down in to the mid 60's with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wet weather chances waltz their way back into the Maryland region on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunny, but chilly Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- On Wednesday, the temperature will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. But the state will still get a lot of sunshine. By Thursday, clouds from what is now Tropical Storm Nicole start to filter in the direction of Maryland. Tropical rain will merge with a cold front and spread across Maryland overnight into Friday.The soggy system will continue through Veteran's Day and at least the first half of our Saturday. Some places could pick up two to four inches of rain. The soaking rain will be followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures by the second half of the weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Prepare to wait in line at the polls amid cold temperatures

BALTIMORE -- Make sure you grab a jacket before you head to the polls today.It is bright, breezy and much cooler on Election Day. The high temperature this afternoon will be near 60 degrees.   That's a whopping 21 degrees cooler than the 81 degrees that we saw yesterday at BWI. Those clear skies will translate into tumbling temperatures overnight. Parts of the state north and west of Baltimore will hover right around freezing. The Baltimore area will bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. On Wednesday, the temperature will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. But the state will still get a lot of sunshine. By Thursday, clouds from what is now Tropical Storm Nicole start to filter in the direction of Maryland. Tropical rain will merge with a cold front and spread across Maryland overnight into Friday.The soggy system will continue through Veteran's Day and at least the first half of our Saturday. Some places could pick up two to four inches of rain. The soaking rain will be followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures by the second half of the weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Approaching record-setting highs on Purple Monday

BALTIMORE-- This is not a normal November Monday for a couple reasons!First of all, it's a Purple Monday!Our Ravens will take on the Saints tonight in New Orleans and you can catch all the action right here on WJZ!Kick off is at 8:15 P.M.In addition to Monday Night Football, we reached a record-setting warmth, at 78 degrees!Highs today will be in the upper 70s.The previous record for the day is 77° which was set in 2020.We can't get used to these very mild temperatures though because a cold air mass settles in tonight.Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.Bundle up as you head to work and to the polls.Highs for our Election Day will be in the upper 50s.Most of the work week is dry and pretty bright.We should stay rain free until late in the day on Friday which is Veteran's Day.The showers should hold off for the different parades and events happening around town, but widespread wet weather will be with us through Saturday morning.1-2" of rain is possible. The moisture is associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole that's set to bring hazardous weather to Florida by mideweek. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather:A muggy morning turns to a sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Starting the morning off muggy with scattered shower. Rain clouds will begin to clear up this afternoon, as the sun heats things up, temp highs will begin to flirt with 80, reaching to 78.Monday conditions will be warm and sunny, possibly even breaking records for temp highs for this time of year. Through Monday night a cold front will pass through causing temps to dip down into the high 50s for Tuesday.Wednesday, the region will get an abundance of sunshine with more fall like temps in the high 50's to low 60's.Thursday, we get a bit of a warm up, highs pushing to the mid 60's, despite an increase of clouds.By Friday, clouds thicken and bring chances for a rain showers to cool off the area for a cozy weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Weather pattern shift will end DC growing season

Hot on the heels of the warmest first week in November across the nation’s capital, Mother Nature has a few tricks up her sleeves for the second half of the month. Temperatures during November’s first seven days were 0.2 degrees warmer than the former record in 2003 and 17.5 degrees warmer than last year. Monday’s high of 81 degrees at Reagan National Airport was the fourth latest 80-degree day in Washington since records began in 1872 and the latest 80-degree day since 1993. The 30-year temperature averages indicate the next 80-degree day is not anticipated until mid-May.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Maryland Weather: Saturday bringing toasty temps for Fall Festivities

BALTIMORE-- Maryland kickng off the weekend off murky and humid, with patchy fog throughout the area and temps already in the low 60's.Saturday, temp highs sit comfortably in the mid 60's in with a sweet mix of a sun and clouds, sculping a picture perfect day for fall festivities.Sunday looking pretty similar temperature wise but clouds are expected to thicken and bring chances of scattered showers for a refreshing mental health day for Ravens' fans prepping for game day.The star and stud of the 7 day forecast, Monday is gearing up to possibly be a toasty, record breaking day for temp highs for this time of year. Highs are expected to touch the record of 77 and could even exceed expectations.By Tuesday, temp highs dip back down, humbling the region to the mid 60's but still providing a good portion of sunshine. Lows expected to dwindle down into the mid 40's.For the latter half of the week, temp highs will continue fluctuate in the 60s. Wet weather may also creep its way back Thursday and Friday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Defense Fog Prompts an Alert Day

BALTIMORE-- Dense fog in the state has prompted an Alert Day. Fog fell mostly over the Eastern shore causing visibility issues leading schools to call for delays in the area. Out the door numbers for the around this time of year are usually 40 but today the Maryland region is waking up to temps in the high 40's.More good news in addition to the warm start, the fog won't last too much longer; sunshine and high temps of 72 are just around the corner.Saturday, the first leg of the weekend is shaping up to be stunning. Temp highs will cozily sit in the mid 70's, partnered with plenty of sunchine.Sunday, temps stay moderately warm but clouds increase, welcoming chances for scattered showers throughout the area. Drying back up by Monday, with temps boosting closer to the high 70's,possibily prompting record breaking highs for this time of year. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temps dip back down in to the mid 60's with a mix of sun and clouds. Wet weather chances waltz their way back into the Maryland region on Thursday. 
MARYLAND STATE
wildkidswander.com

Great Falls in Maryland: An Easy Waterfall Trail

Along the flowing Potomac River, not far from Washington, DC, is a beautiful, accessible waterfall trail. Great Falls in Maryland offers visitors an easy way to see multiple waterfalls. The Olmstead Island Bridges trail to the Great Falls Overlook is short enough to make a perfect addition to other hikes in the park, but long enough for a fun morning or afternoon out.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX43.com

First snow of the season | Weather Rewind

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

AAA warns of increase in deer-car crashes in November

BALTIMORE - Deer mating season is in full swing which means insurance companies see a rise in deer-car collisions in Maryland this time of year. Your chances of hitting a deer with your car are much higher in November.AAA is urging drivers to drive defensively and stay alert behind the wheel, since car crashes involving deer are most frequent in October, November and December. They can be costly and dangerous, according to Regina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic. AAA says drivers should pay attention to road signs that indicate areas with high levels of deer activity, stay vigilant behind the wheel, use high beams...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Smoked salmon sold at Giant Food stores in Maryland recalled due to possible Listeria risk

BALTIMORE, MD—Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
BALTIMORE, MD
cohaitungchi.com

7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)

Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy