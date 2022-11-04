Read full article on original website
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
kttn.com
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on today’s ballot
(Missouri Independent) – Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first-ever no-excuse early voting period for the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Election results: Big races with and without winners
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters will decide a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State could make recreational marijuana legal. Turnout in St. Louis County appears to […]
KMBC.com
Official election results could take several days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we're likely to see many preliminary results that will most likely be the outcomes, the official results won't be finalized until more than a week after election night. Vote tallies will begin rolling in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, mailed ballots only have to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri NAACP says passing Amendment 3 will not diversify marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote “No” on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse. According to Legal Missouri 22, the campaign that put the question on the ballot, if Amendment 3 is approved there would be 144 new small marijuana businesses awarded to historically disadvantaged populations, but the NAACP said that’s not guaranteed.
kttn.com
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
(Missouri Independent) – A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney...
martincitytelegraph.com
Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police
Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
KCTV 5
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Governor Signs Executive Order Closing State Offices November 25th
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Governor signs an executive order closing state offices the day after Thanksgiving. Anthony Morabith reports…
KMBC.com
Missouri's marijuana vote could create hope for nonviolent offenders and headaches for prosecutors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, Missouri voters could make history by becoming the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana use. It's on the ballot as Amendment 3. Medical marijuana passed overwhelmingly, by more than 30 points, in 2018. The recreational vote is expected to be much closer. "There...
krcu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
auroraadvertiser.net
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
KMBC.com
Issues with bent ballots cause problems for a limited number of voters in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Several voters in Wyandotte County, Kansas, reported having issues with their ballot during Tuesday's election. KMBC 9 spoke with Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Mike Abbott about the issue, which he says has been resolved. It’s believed three precincts were affected. No delays in delivering results...
ksgf.com
Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law
(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
kttn.com
Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
KMBC.com
Missouri US Senate race enters final campaign push
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt stopped by Grain Valley on a six-city statewide campaign swing just hours before Election Day. His opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, remained near St. Louis on Monday as she was scheduled to visit several absentee voting locations. The...
