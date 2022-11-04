ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-C Famous: Christopher Hawkins

Christopher Hawkins is a counselor and associate professor at Tri-C’s Eastern Campus. Since joining the College in 1998, he’s helped countless students find direction and meaning in their academic, personal and professional lives. Learn more about Christopher, a self-described “educational evangelist,” in this week’s Tri-C Famous!
Corporate College Presenting Sponsor for 2022 Smart 50 Awards

Awards event recognizing top area leaders is Nov. 9. For the ninth year, Corporate College®, a division of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®), will serve as presenting sponsor for the Northeast Ohio Smart 50 Awards. “For nearly 20 years, Corporate College has worked with hundreds of organizations in our...
