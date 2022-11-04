Read full article on original website
Arkansas voters reject constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters reject constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing
RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday gained a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago. What You Need To Know. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine earned a second...
Fierce competition for control of Congress underway as polls begin to close in key eastern states, including Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fierce competition for control of Congress underway as polls begin to close in key eastern states, including Georgia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Jim Pillen wins election for governor in Nebraska
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen wins election for governor in Nebraska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins election for governor in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro wins election for governor in Pennsylvania. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy...
Democrat Janet Mills wins reelection for governor in Maine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Janet Mills wins reelection for governor in Maine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Henry McMaster wins reelection for governor in South Carolina
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Henry McMaster wins reelection for governor in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in their rematch of their 2018 race. Abrams called Kemp to concede, according to his campaign, and went on stage minutes later to congratulate the governor. “I may no longer be seeking the office...
Republican Brad Little wins reelection for governor in Idaho
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Brad Little wins reelection for governor in Idaho. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
Democrat Ned Lamont wins reelection for governor in Connecticut
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Ned Lamont wins reelection for governor in Connecticut. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The appeal of Donald Trump's movement was put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona, a crucial battleground state where the former president's allies have taken control of the Republican Party. Democrat Katie Hobbs took a lead over Republican Kari Lake in...
Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in...
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called tipped...
DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Justice plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day. The list includes two Wisconsin cities: Racine and Milwaukee. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections to protect the right...
