Clay County, SD

kynt1450.com

Noem Visits Yankton

Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
YANKTON, SD
kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for domestic abuser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are on the lookout for Omar Maldonado. Maldonado is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault. He is 45 years old, stands five foot ten and weighs 180 pounds. If you have any information as...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former police officers support legalizing marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man jailed for harassment, assault, more

ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Sioux Center man faces several charges following incidents involving law enforcement Monday, Oct. 31, in Sioux Center and Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Orange City. The arrest of Jared Isaac Andersen initially stemmed from law enforcement being dispatched to his residence at 341 Second Ave. NE due...
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD

