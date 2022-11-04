Read full article on original website
Related
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
kelo.com
The Road to the Dome has been paved for South Dakota’s high school football teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — And then there were two… in each class. The stage is now set for South Dakota’s high school football championship games. Semi-finals were played Friday night across the state. The teams left standing will head to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion and put it all on the field in hopes of bringing home the title.
sdpb.org
Lower Brule finishes perfect, Sioux win 9B All Nations championship
The Lower Brule Sioux defeated the Tiospa Zina Wambdi 46-0 in the 9B All Nations Football Conference championship game on Friday night at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. The Sioux were led by three passing touchdowns from quarterback Gavin Thigh and stifling defense throughout the contest. Lower Brule received to...
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Noem to hold town hall meeting in Yankton Saturday
YANKTON, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will hold a town hall meeting in Yankton on Saturday, November 5th. The town hall will be held at JoDeans Steakhouse at 2809 Broadway Ave in Yankton at 4:00 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
siouxlandnews.com
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point-Jefferson dominates Hot Springs to earn a spot in the state title game
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hot Springs 47-14 in the SDHSAA Class 11B state semifinals. The Huskies advance to the state championship game next Friday where they will face Winner at the DakotaDome at 2:30 p.m.
sdpb.org
Todd County hoists trophy in return to the dome as Falcons power past Red Cloud
Todd County defeated Red Cloud 72-26 in the All Nations Football Conference 9A championship game on Friday evening in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome. Sayge Yellow Eagle and Ty Valandra led the way for the Falcons with six combined rushing touchdowns in the contest. The Falcons received to start the...
KELOLAND TV
3 Sioux Falls city councilors support Wholestone, ask people to vote ‘no’ on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that aims to prevent new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits. Three Sioux Falls City Council members are voting “no” on the ordinance and saying they want to “get the facts straight.”
dakotanewsnow.com
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
kynt1450.com
Noem Visits Yankton
Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
kelo.com
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
kelo.com
Water and baseball on Sioux Falls City Council’s minds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Water projects and improvements will be on tap for the Sioux Falls City Council. A proposed ordinance would authorize the City to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the issuance of bonds and execute a loan agreement for two Drinking Water projects.
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project
The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29. There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual...
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
Comments / 0