knau.org

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon resigns

Seth Damon has resigned as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council. The Navajo Times reports Damon said he would resign immediately on Friday during a special session. Damon says he was on a private vacation in Las Vegas with his family in October when a photo was taken of him slumped in front of a gambling machine.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico or wish to travel there soon and you also happen to love burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Livestream: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com. Here’s a rundown of some of the big races to watch tonight. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kjzz.org

A boy who swam in Lake Mead died from exposure to a rare brain-eating amoeba

Arizona’s health department is reminding residents to take precautions around fresh water after a boy who swam in Lake Mead died from exposure to a rare brain-eating amoeba. The boy swam on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. He was a Nevada resident, and the Southern Nevada Health District recently confirmed his death was caused by the organism Naegleria fowleri, which enters the body through the nose and attacks the brain.
ARIZONA STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons To Add The Zuni Pueblo To Your New Mexico Road Trip

Located in the remote red-earth land of western New Mexico, the Zuni Pueblo has weathered nearly half a millennium of challenges from outside forces. But thanks in part to the pueblo’s isolated location, the Zuni people have persevered through the centuries, and their culture has remained largely intact. Today, the scenic land is home to a unique language, traditions, and religion.
GALLUP, NM
kjzz.org

Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates

Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 5:52 p.m.: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories. A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue gave rise to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
WYOMING STATE
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds return to New Mexico this week

Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
NEW MEXICO STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona propositions results: 2022 midterm election

Arizona voters decided on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative...
ARIZONA STATE

