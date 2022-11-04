Read full article on original website
Residents of Navajo Nation forced to relocate due to lack of water
A large population that resides in the southeast corner of the Beehive State is dependent on Mother Nature directly — and lately, she isn’t providing enough.
KTAR.com
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking toad native to Arizona
PHOENIX — Election and pre-holiday season can be stressful, but licking toads is not the escapism the National Park Service recommends. Last week, NPS posted on Facebook a message to visitors to stop licking the Sonoran desert toad, which is found in Arizona, New Mexico and in Mexico. The...
knau.org
Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon resigns
Seth Damon has resigned as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council. The Navajo Times reports Damon said he would resign immediately on Friday during a special session. Damon says he was on a private vacation in Las Vegas with his family in October when a photo was taken of him slumped in front of a gambling machine.
kjzz.org
Why this reporter calls Arizona the 'center of the political world'
It’s finally here. The 2022 midterm elections are tomorrow. The Show spoke with Rachel Leingang of the Arizona Agenda to hear her final argument for her thesis of this election cycle: Arizona is the center of the political world.
LIVE UPDATES: Arizonans cast their ballots in the 2022 general election
Arizonans are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 2022 general election. Seeing any problems at the polls? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico or wish to travel there soon and you also happen to love burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
"This is money that needs to be planned by the executive and legislative bodies," said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.
KRQE Livestream: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com. Here’s a rundown of some of the big races to watch tonight. […]
Arizona Capitol Times
Feds will be watching polling in five Arizona counties
Federal officials will be watching polling Tuesday in five Arizona counties. But no one is saying how the Department of Justice selected those five -- or exactly what form that monitoring will take.
kjzz.org
A boy who swam in Lake Mead died from exposure to a rare brain-eating amoeba
Arizona’s health department is reminding residents to take precautions around fresh water after a boy who swam in Lake Mead died from exposure to a rare brain-eating amoeba. The boy swam on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. He was a Nevada resident, and the Southern Nevada Health District recently confirmed his death was caused by the organism Naegleria fowleri, which enters the body through the nose and attacks the brain.
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons To Add The Zuni Pueblo To Your New Mexico Road Trip
Located in the remote red-earth land of western New Mexico, the Zuni Pueblo has weathered nearly half a millennium of challenges from outside forces. But thanks in part to the pueblo’s isolated location, the Zuni people have persevered through the centuries, and their culture has remained largely intact. Today, the scenic land is home to a unique language, traditions, and religion.
kjzz.org
Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates
Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 5:52 p.m.: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories. A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue gave rise to...
New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
aspenpublicradio.org
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds return to New Mexico this week
Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
9 Arizona Powerball tickets get $50K consolation prizes in record drawing
PHOENIX – Arizona missed out on the record $2.04 billion jackpot, but the state didn’t come up empty in Tuesday morning’s delayed Powerball drawing. Nine Grand Canyon State tickets combined to win $450,000 by matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball. The winning...
kjzz.org
Arizona propositions results: 2022 midterm election
Arizona voters decided on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative...
