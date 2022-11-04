PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO